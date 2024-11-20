Towards Curbing Sexual Harassment In Kwara Schools

Share

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the dangers posed by sexual harassment in Nigerian schools, particularly in higher institutions of learning, and efforts of Kwara State Government to ensure that the cankerworm is eradicated

Sexual harassment is a despicably nauseating and repulsive behavioural pattern of some unscrupulous individuals in the society, usually characterised by the use of explicit or implicit sexual overtones, including the unwelcome and inappropriate promises of rewards in exchange for sex.

Sadly, this public opprobrium, deserving all the scorn and derision, has become a routine, and sometimes a steady and persistent harrowing experience for the affected females.

It can be physical and/or a demand for sexual favours, making sexually coloured remarks, showing pornographic images, including any other unwelcome physical, verbal, or non-verbal conduct of a sexual nature, which are sometimes deemed repulsive. The effects of sexual harassment on their victims can hardly be overemphasised, though men hardly recognise the impact and harm of this public nuisance in the lives of many women.

Expectedly, the outcomes are usually devastating as people that are sexually harassed commonly experience a wide range of mental health concerns, including stress, anxiety, depression, loss of self-confidence and self-esteem, humiliation, shame, and anger. In fact, the list is endless.

Unabashedly, sexual harassment can occur, and usually do occur, in many different social settings, such as the workplace, the home, school, and even religious institutions that are supposed to be regarded as hallowed places, expected to be reverenced by all and sundry. It is, however, pertinent to note that the victims can be of any gender, though, in most cases, the females are often the worst hit victims of this nagging public menace.

This unwholesome practice that is being perpetrated with impunity and reckless abandon by these sex predators appears to be more prevalent in higher institutions of learning not only in Nigeria but across the globe, where sex for enhanced grades has become the norm.

Data

While the exact figure may be difficult to know, however, a survey by the World Bank Women’s Group in 2018 revealed a troubling figure of 70 per cent of female graduates from tertiary institutions across Nigeria that had been sexually harassed in school, either by their lecturers, or fellow students.

It is, therefore, a matter of grave concern that this public threat is still ravaging the nation’s tertiary institutions despite the fact that it is a breach of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Interestingly, aside from the country’s constitution, there are several other laws made by the legislatures at both the federal and state levels focusing on sexual harassment.

Buhari’s refusal

However, the cheering news is that the issue of sexual harassment in the universities as well as other tertiary institutions, had not gone unnoticed among the Nigerian policymakers, prompting the Senate, in conjunction with the House of Representatives, to pass a bill in July 2020 aimed at tackling this hydra-headed menace head-on.

But, it was quite unfortunate that the bill, which had proposed a two-year prison term for lecturers found guilty of sexual harassment, was ignored and left un-assented to by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who left office on May 29, 2023.

Considering the sensitivity and the danger this obnoxious act had posed, and is still posing, not only to female students, but also the society at large. The issues which the bill was intended to address have continued unabated.

2020 sexual harassment bill

A public analyst, who spoke with New Telegraph under the condition of anonymity, had lamented that not much pressure was put by the citizenry, particularly stakeholders in the education sector, on Buhari to assent to the 2020 Sexual Harassment Bill the way he had been pressurised to sign the 2022 Electoral Act.

While expressing deep regret over what he regarded as an unpardonable lapse on the part of the former President, he stressed the need to urgently revisit the bill as passed then by the National Assembly and get the incumbent President, Bola Tinubu, to give his assent to it since government is a continuum, if the country is serious and determined to nip this cankerworm in the bud.

Curiously, to avoid stigmatisation and academic victimisation, many of these students have been unwilling and sore afraid to press charges against their assailants. Hence often their decision to remain stoic and silent and continue to bear the brunt, fearing that pressing charges might end up becoming more catastrophic for them.

However, only last week, the Governing Council of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) in Kogi State, dismissed four lecturers over misconduct related to sexual harassment after the victims were bold enough to report the matter to the authorities.

FUL consequently investigated the allegations and took action after finding the lecturers guilty. The university’s Governing Council made it clear that any form of unethical behaviour would not be tolerated at the institution and emphasised its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the university.

The onus is, therefore, on the government, using the instruments of the law, in conjunction with managements of various institutions, to protect these vulnerable students that parents put under their protective care to nurture academically.

Govt’s push

Against the backdrop of this unsavoury development, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State should be applauded for its pragmatic and yeoman efforts to ensure that this menace is put under check across the state’s tertiary institutions.

To this end, the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq recently organised a one-day seminar for heads of tertiary institutions, as well as other relevant stakeholders in the state, on the importance of adopting an anti-sexual harassment model that would check the rampant cases of molestation of students in schools across the state.

The seminar, which was organised by the state government in collaboration with a civil society organisation, Gender Mobile Initiative (GMI), had as its theme: ‘Addressing Sexual and Gender-Based Harassment in Tertiary Institutions in Kwara State’.

To underscore its importance, participants at the epoch-making event attended by top-rate education administrators, including the Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Prof. Sheikh Jamiu Lukman; Rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed; Registrars and Proprietors of various institutions across the state, as well as students.

In her address, the state’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Arinde, expressed utter disgust at the high rate of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, not only in Kwara State but also across the country, noting with grave concern that this cankerworm has eaten deep into the fabric of educational institutions across the country, thereby becoming, “a great threat to the safety, dignity and wellbeing of the students and staff.’’

She urged that no stone should be left unturned to ensure that this cankerworm is permanently nipped in the bud.

The seminar, according to the commissioner, was aimed at sensitising and canvassing the support of heads of institutions in the state on how a campus safety initiative framework could be integrated in order to substantially improve on the reportage of sexual harassment by victims.

She said: “We have had cases of students reporting that their lecturers are harassing them sexually. Some lecturers have been dismissed. This has to stop. We have a governor who is very passionate about education.

He wants all students to graduate successfully without any harassment.” She sternly warned both the lecturers and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions who engage in this ungodly act to desist before being caught, asking all heads of the institutions to put in place stringent mechanisms that would ensure and guarantee the stoppage of any form of molestation in their schools.

Introducing a new bill

Dr. Arinde was, however, elated that GMI, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), had initiated a bill which had passed through the second reading at the National Assembly, adding that Kwara State is eager to domesticate it whenever it is passed into law.

“So, we want all the lecturers to abstain from this dirty habit. Students are put in their care to teach them, mentor them and make them become someone useful in the future. They should not harass them sexually; no sex for grades and students should not be harassed in any way.

“This meeting is going to help us to be able to speak to our students to speak out when they experience such ugly incident so that the perpetrators could face the full wrath of the law and it would serve as a deterrent for others.

Heads of tertiary institutions should put in place stringent mechanism to stop the sexual harassment in our tertiary institutions,” she admonished.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Barrister Kikelomo Grillo, said that through collaboration, dialogue, and shared commitment to change, the state would be able to build safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environments across its higher institutions.

On her part, Dr. Feyishola Kadiri, a Research and Policy Lead from GMI, lamented that sexual harassment has become a pervasive phenomenon that requires urgent attention, saying that it was the reason her NGO relentlessly pushing for a legislative framework at the National Assembly for effective combat against the scourge.

She said: “It is about seeking partnerships of the ministry and heads of tertiary institutions and providing support that will strengthen internal mechanisms against sexual harassment across the schools.”

Participants

Participants, who spoke at the programme, shared their experiences and the steps they often take when cases of sexual harassment are reported to them or before the school authorities.

They also pledged continuous support for any policy the government puts in place to protect the students and sanitise the school environment.

Share

Please follow and like us: