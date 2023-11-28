Towards building modern, safe motor parks

Following the public outcry over the state of the motor parks in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) recently cancelled all contracts it had with taxi ranks and other bus terminal operators.

This, it said, was due to their failure to keep to the terms of the contracts and other rules and regulations contained in the contract document.

Mandate Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, FCTA, Mr Ubokutom Nyah, who announced the termination of the contracts after a stakeholders’ meeting with the managers of terminals and taxi ranks in Abuja, noted that terminating the contracts was the only option left for the administration.

Nyah who confirmed the public outcry over the series illegal activities taking place at the parks, ordered that the operators should vacant the places and hand over the running of the business places to the administration’s transportation Secretariat within three months.

He said, “We must rid Abuja of all these. I have gone round the taxi ranks, and of all the places I visited, not one is worthy to be called even a village motor park.”

The mandate secretary explained that the action was not meant to punish them but to reposition the sector, bring new terms of engagement and provide the federal capital with modern taxi ranks and terminals.

Street voices

However. some residents of Abuja have called on the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike to as a matter of urgency, take proactive measures to purge the motor parks of the stench of illegalities and crimes.

They said the few motor parks existing in the nation’s capital, do not just lack standard facilities but have become home to all manners of people.

Inside Abuja findings showed that the parks do not have befitting modern infrastructure. The parks are not only dirty, they are unsafe for business. In an event of fire emergency, uncountable number of people and vehicles may be trapped.

In some parks where infrastructure exists, there is no proper administrative structures that ensure adherence to both health and environmental safety.

The only administrative functions that work well in these parks, are multiple persons who issue different kinds receipts.

Worried residents said that the Federal Capital Territory should be an embodiment of standards in all things.

They accused the government of allowing touts and miscreants to be reigning supreme in a critical economic sector like motor parks, describing it as a minus for the capital city.

Another proactive measures which residents have demanded from the FCT Minister, is to find a lasting solution to the indiscriminate establishment of motor parks almost everywhere around the city.

Apart from the temporary taxi ranks which the administration allowed some years ago, there are several others created by certain individuals for personal benefits.

The proliferation of these parks, are said to be contributing to commuting insecurity in the city. This is said to be possible, because so many unregistered operators were taking advantage of these places.

Need to sanitise the parks

A transportation expert, Engr. Chikaodili Ibeh said that apart from privately owned motor parks and bus terminals, every other ones are infested with criminal elements.

Ibeh who said he is the Chief Operating Officer of one of the modern transportation companies in Abuja, condemned the attitude of many of the parks operators.

According to him, the FCT Administration handed the parks to the wrong people who are only interested in making money for themselves and not concerned about the development and sanitation of these public places.

Ibeh, queried : ‘Why can’t the FCTA sanitise all its motor parks, by dismantling the ring of touts and illegalities.

” If you visit Jabi Park in the night, you may be dispossessed of your belongings. There are too many disorganisation in these parks and the places are not well lit.

“The parks have also remained where few individuals are amassing wealth for themselves, I don’t think if government is generating any revenue from there at all.

One of the operators of the Jahi Taxi Rank, Mr Adebisi Lawal, also noted that there was need to modernise the taxi ranks.

Lawal however appealed to the Administration to give the management of the parks to operators who would give them befitting face-lift.

Inside Abuja recently visited bthe few motor parks, located at Jabi, Area 3 junction and Nyanya, revealed that the places have been turned to homes for the homeless and questionable characters.

Particularly, the Jabi Park which wears the toga of a mega terminal for all manner of commercial vehicles, is equally a hot bed of crimes.