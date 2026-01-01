Towards A Hitch-Free Budget Implementation Narrative

The last two budgets —2024 and 2025— were assailed by multiple challenges. The government has shown willingness to reverse the trend in the 2026 fiscal year, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The year 2026 promises to be a different ball game in managing the fiscal budget and, by extension, turning the economy for a positive yield. The government says so. It assured the discerning population of her faithful commitment.

The federal government is honest and sincere in her admission to the unintended slip in the two preceding budgets. Both budgets—the 2024 and 2025 budgets— were laden with inadequate revenue challenges. It hindered their implementation to an appreciable level.

The 2025 budget data do not align; the figures are too distant, and the reality contradicts the ideal. The budgets processed in the last two cycles – 2024 and 2025 are Just not adding up.

They are glaring breaks in the value chain. Nigeria’s budget cycle, January to December, had been on track and then skidded. The ripple effects resonated in the 2025 fiscal bud- get. If not carefully addressed, it could have a dragging effect on the 2026 fiscal budget.

Budget glitch

The budget is built on assumptions of revenue income and more predictive expenditures. The Nigeria budget system had a good uninterrupted run for five years. The January to December budget cycle was clinically adhered to under the immediately preced- ing regime.

For reasons that were unintentional, the current administration could not keep pace with the January to December budget cycle calendar. The glitch started with the 2024 budget. It dragged to 2025. The National Assembly approved extensions, allowing the 2024 capital budget to run into 2025 and the 2025 budget’s implementation to extend into March 2026.

Admittance

Nigeria’s Director-General of the Budget Office, Dr. Tanimu Yakubu, admitted to the budget glitch. He confirmed that the Federal Government was funding capital projects for 2025 from the 2024 budget using revenue that had come in under the 2025 budget.

Yakubu described the develop- ment as necessary due to revenue shortfalls but criticized it as poor planning, with the government extending the 2024 budget implementation into 2025 and planning for the 2025 budget to roll into 2026 to manage these fiscal challenges.

The government faced signifi- cant revenue gaps, leading to delays in the 2024 budget execution and the need to use funds earmarked for 2025 to complete 2024 projects, especially capital ones. According to DG Budget, this practice is a way to ensure the completion of priority 2024 capital projects during the transition, with the 2024 budget’s capital component extended to December 2025.

Disputed figures

The 2025 budget, titled “budget of restoration,” was initially proposed at around N49.74 trillion and later signed into law at approximately N54.99 trillion. It focused on economic renewal, security, and infrastructure, with significant allocations for debt servicing and capital projects.

Two different pictures of the 2025 budget were projected with respect to revenue. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while hosting a few members of the APC party faithful in September this year, said the revenue target for 2025 was achieved in August.

The president ascribed the feat to economic reforms of the government, which focused on stimulating the non-oil sector. He said that the bulk of the revenue came from the non-oil sector. He assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Agenda was firmly anchored on building critical infrastructure, improving health facilities, ensuring food sovereignty, and providing security.

He spoke at a meeting at the Presidential Villa with the founding members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change and The Buhari Organisation, led by the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

President Tinubu said that the economy was heading in the right direction. “The economy is now stabi- lised. Nobody is trading pieces of paper for foreign exchange (forex) anymore.

The economy is now predictable. You do not need to know the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, to obtain foreign exchange or import goods. “What we need now is building the ship and the vessels for the export of our goods and creating more jobs for our people,” the president noted.

He said the Federal Government will establish agricultural mechanization centers in all regions of the country to build capacity, expand cultivation and harvest, and guarantee food sovereignty. “We are going to have trainees.

What we need now is building the ship and the vessels for the export of our goods and creating more jobs for our people

That programme is our path to food sovereignty,” he added. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, presented another different picture of 2025 budget revenue performance this December.

Members of the House of Representatives Committees on Finance and National Planning invited Edun to an interactive session on the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Frame- work and Fiscal Strategy Paper. Contrary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s rosy picture of revenue collection, Edun said Nigeria recorded a significant revenue shortfall in the 2025 fis- cal year.

According to the finance min- ister, while the Federal Govern- ment projected N40.8tn revenue for this year, it ended up making only N10.7 trillion. He recalled that the Federal Government had projected a revenue target of N40.8 trillion in 2025 to fund the N54.9 trillion “budget of restoration,” designed to stabilize the economy, secure peace, and lay the foundation for long-term prosperity.

He said current fiscal performance shows that total revenue for the year is likely to end at about N10.7 trillion. According to him, the sharp shortfall is largely attributable to weak oil and gas earnings, particularly Petroleum Profit Tax and Company Income Tax from oil and gas companies, alongside persistent underper- formance across several revenue subheads.

“The current trajectory indicates that federal revenues for the full year will likely end at around N10.7 trillion compared to the N40.8tn projection,” Edun told lawmakers.

Despite the revenue gap, Edun said the government had continued to meet critical obligations through what he described as prudent treasury management.He noted that salaries and statutory transfers, as well as domestic and foreign debt service obligations, had been paid.

Starting on a clean slate

The federal government is determined to end budget glitching that characterizes the 2024 and 2025 budget. It’s addressing this anomaly effectively with the 2026 budget.

However, the correc- tion retrospectively starts with the rollover of the 2024 and 2025 budgets with the repeal and reenactment of the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts. The gesture aims to boost transparency, accountability, and ease budget implementation.

President Tinubu had recently, in a letter addressed to the National Assembly, asked the House of Representatives to repeal and re-enact the 2024 and 2025 budgets and extend the 2025 budget to March 31, 2026.

The president’s request to the National Assembly to approve the extension of the implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act to March 31, 2026, was part of efforts to end the practice of running multiple budgets simultaneously.

The request was contained in a letter dated December 18 and read on Friday during a special plenary of the House of Representatives by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas. Tinubu explained that the new request supersedes an earlier communication dated December 16, 2025, and was submitted to address persistent overlaps in Nigeria’s budget execution cycle.

According to him, the move forms part of broader fiscal reform measures aimed at strengthening planning, execution, and accountability in public spending.

The President said the proposed amendments would allow for the full release of at least 30 percent of capital allocations to ministries, departments, and agencies, noting that delayed releases had continued to undermine budget performance.

He stated that the repeal and reenactment of the 2024 Appropriation Act would revise its total size to N43.56tn, while the 2025 budget would be adjusted to N48.32tn and extended to cover the period ending March 31, 2026. For the 2026 fiscal budget, it has a total expenditure of N58.18 trillion and expected revenue of N34.33 trillion. Capital expenditure is estimated at N26.08 trillion, while recurrent non-debt expenditure stands at N15.25 trillion.

Last line

From the 2026 fiscal year onward, Nigeria’s budget system could assume a seamless implementation if the government demonstrates a sincere will of purpose.