Tourist Company Of Nigeria, Union Homes Delisted From NGX

In a decisive move reflecting stringent regulatory oversight, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has forcefully delisted Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc and Union Homes Savings & Loans Plc, collectively valued at N8.6 billion in market capitalisation.

This action underscores the Exchange’s commit – ment to upholding listing standards and fostering transparency in Nigeria’s capital markets.

Tourist Company of Nigeria was last traded at N2.50 per share, with 2,246,437,472 outstanding shares, culminating in a market capitalisation of N5.62 billion at the time of its delisting on January 31, 2025.

Union Homes Savings & Loans, delisted at N3.02 per share with 976,562,505 outstanding shares, contributed N2.95 billion in market value.

New Telegraph checks reveal that Tourist Company of Nigeria failed to submit its 2020 audited financial statements, while Union Homes Savings & Loans had not filed audited reports for over six years—a glaring breach of NGX’s disclosure requirements.

In its weekly report, the Exchange cited non-compliance with listing obligations as the primary reason for delisting, stating that the companies’ securities were no longer suitable for continued trading.

“The securities of the two companies have been delisted from NGX effective January 31, 2025, as they operate below the Exchange’s listing standards,” the NGX noted.

The delisting was carried out under Clause 14 of the Amended General Undertaking, which grants NGX the authority to suspend or delist any issuer failing to meet regulatory obligations, with or without prior notice.

The delisting saga of Tourist Company of Nigeria has been years in the making. The company last submitted financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024.

In a lastminute attempt to address compliance concerns, it released unaudited fourthquarter results for 2024 on January 30, 2025, revealing a loss of N44.3 billion, a sharp decline from the N33.69 billion loss reported in 2023.

