Tourist Arrivals To Egypt To Hit 15m By End Of Year

By the end of 2023, 15 million visitors are anticipated to visit Egypt, according to a JLL analysis of the Cairo real estate market.

According to the survey, Cairo’s occupancy rates increased from 61 per cent in August of last year to 68 per cent in August of 2023.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 8% in Q3 2023 to around $95.

This followed a three per cent year-over-year (YoY) decline in Cairo’s average daily rate (ADR) to $144 between January and August.

In addition, 7,000 units were delivered to significant residential complexes between June and September.

This contributed to the residential stock reaching approximately 262,000 units overall.

Furthermore, the report stated that approximately 9,000 units are scheduled for delivery in the last quarter of the year.

According to Ayman Sami, Country Head, Egypt at JLL, “This surge in tourism, combined with the roll-out of progressive laws, promising project pipelines, and a growing emphasis on sustainability, is paving the way for increased inward investment in the country.”