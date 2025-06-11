Tourism’ll Create 80m New Jobs In Coming Decade – CBAAC

Share

The Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) has projected that Africa’s tourism sector will create over 80 million new jobs in the next ten years.

The Director-General of CBAAC, Mrs Aisha Augie, gave the projection during a two-day international conference organised by the centre yesterday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event is in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, and the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS). The theme of the event is ‘Cultural Tourism, Creative Economy and Sustainable Development in Africa’.

Augie, while describing tourism as a pillar for economic revival, said the industry was central to the transformation of the continent.

Citing the World Travel and Tourism Council, Augie said: “Tourism contributed $168 billion to Africa’s GDP in 2024 and poised to create over 80 million new jobs in the coming decade.

