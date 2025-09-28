Tourism Wearing New Face In Kwara – Commissioner

Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential, urging residents and foreigners to embrace tourism as a key driver of economic growth and sustainable development.

The State Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bolanle Olukoju, made the call in a broadcast to commemorate the 2025 World Tourism Day with the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” as declared by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Olukoju urged Kwarans at home and in the diaspora to explore and support local tourist sites, noting that tourism goes beyond travel—it is about preserving culture, supporting communities, and driving economic growth.

“Tourism is not just travel; it is about building a future where every journey contributes to people, culture, and the planet. It is about hospitality that opens our hearts, preserves our heritage, and creates opportunities for growth and development,” she said.

She highlighted recent milestones, including the Ilorin Emirate Durbar’s recognition among the top ten festivals in Nigeria and the honour bestowed on Hajia Faridah Shagaya as one of Africa’s top tourism personalities, describing the achievements as sources of pride for the state.

The Commissioner commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration for investing heavily in tourism and hospitality infrastructure, citing landmark projects such as the Visual Arts Centre, Flower Garden, Sugar Factory Film Studios, and improved road networks leading to Owu Waterfalls.

“Tourism is wearing a new face, from the Sugar Factory Film Studio to the Visual Arts Centre and improved road networks. These developments are gradually opening Kwara to the world,” she added.

She further announced that this year’s celebration would feature a roundtable discussion with stakeholders to map out strategies for advancing tourism in the state.

Represented at the event by the Director of Personnel, Finance and Supply, Hajia Salamat Yahaya, Olukoju assured that tourism will continue to receive priority attention under the present administration, calling for support from all stakeholders to make Kwara a leading destination for culture, heritage, and hospitality.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Kwara State Hospitality and Tourism Development Board, Hajia Ramat Akanni, applauded the administration for prioritizing tourism. She expressed optimism that the sector would attract investors and boost internally generated revenue.

She called for compliance from hoteliers and other stakeholders to achieve the state’s tourism goals, warning that violators would face the full weight of the law.

The event concluded with visits to Sobi Hills and the Kwara Sugar Film Factory as part of activities marking the World Tourism Day celebration.