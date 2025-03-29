Tourism Seychelles unveils plans for Nature Trail Challenge August 9

Share

Tourism Seychelles has announced the return of the highly anticipated Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge, set to take place on August 9, 2025.

This was made known in a recent press conference where the officials outlined plans for the second edition of this international trail running event, which aims to reinforce Seychelles’ standing as a premier eco-tourism and sports tourism destination.

Bringing together participants from around the world, the challenge will take runners on a journey through Seychelles’ diverse terrains, from lush forests to rocky paths and coastal trails, offering an unforgettable adventure.

The event is expected to attract both international and local participants, offering an exciting opportunity to highlight Seychelles’ unique beauty and eco-tourism offerings.

The Principal Secretary for the Tourism Department, Mrs Sherin Francis, welcomed the event, emphasising its importance in bolstering Seychelles’ position as a premier destination for nature-based sports. She noted that the competition would not only promote Seychelles’ natural beauty but also strengthen the island’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

“We are eager to host the Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge for the second time, providing an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the diverse and unspoiled environment that Seychelles offers to the world,” said Francis.

Echoing this enthusiasm, the Director General for Destination Marketing within the Tourism Department, Mrs Bernadette Willemin, expressed her excitement about the event, stating:

“The Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge is an important step in our journey to elevate Seychelles as a leading destination for eco-tourism.”

“We look forward to welcoming participants from around the globe, and we are committed to promoting sustainability while offering an unforgettable adventure through our island’s natural landscapes.”

The press conference also highlighted the collaborative efforts of key partners and sponsors, including the Seychelles Police Force, SKYCHEF, Constance Ephelia, the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority, the National Sports Council, Nouvobanq, Cable & Wireless, Pascual, SCOBA, the District Administrator for Grand Anse Mahé and Val Riche. Their support is crucial in ensuring the event runs smoothly, reinforcing Seychelles’ status as a top destination for outdoor sports and eco-tourism.

The 22-kilometer course will take runners through iconic locations such as Cap Ternay, Anse Major, and Mare aux Cochons, offering both a physical challenge and an immersive journey through Seychelles’ rich biodiversity.

Adding to the excitement, a cultural event, ‘Fun Fair-A’, will be held at the Grand Anse Mahé playing field, where participants will celebrate the rich Creole traditions of Seychelles. This cultural showcase provides an opportunity for visitors to engage with the local community and further enrich their experience of the island.

Through events like the Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge 2025, Seychelles continues to attract global attention as a premier destination for both luxury and adventure tourism. With the Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge and other initiatives in the pipeline, the Seychelles Tourism Department is committed to strengthening the island’s position on the world stage and fostering long-lasting international partnerships.

*Culled: Eturbonews.com

