Tourism Operators Showcase Nigerian Culture, Target 250,000 Exhibitors In UAE

Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) is to showcase the best of Nigeria’s rich cultural tourism offerings at the trade exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The exhibition, which will bring together over 250,000 African and Caribbean cultural and tourism products spanning fashion, food, technology, culture, and beauty for global visibility and access to the international tourism market in Dubai, will hold between November 12th and 15th, 2025.

In partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, NATOP will present a vibrant display of Nigeria’s music, fashion, destinations, and cultural heritage

. The initiative is strategically designed to provide global tourism investors and enthusiasts with authentic insights into Nigeria’s tourism potential, while also addressing perceptions and safety concerns surrounding the country.