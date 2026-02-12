Tourism: Niger Gets Buy-In On Promoting Bida Cultural Heritage

Niger State has got a buy-in into its efforts to promote tourism through partnership with the federal government and interested private entities to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Bida Emirate and other parts of the state.

This was achieved through the member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, Hon. Sa’idu Musa Abdullahi, and the General Manager, Niger State Tourism Corporation, Zainab Mohammed.

The duo had earlier visited the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hannatu Musawa, seeking partnership with the ministry to promote tourism in Niger State.

As part of the efforts, they paid another visit to the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) to specifically seek partnership for the annual Bida Bariki, a durbar with rich cultural significance that has been held for over 100 years in the ancient city of Bida, the centre of Nupe culture in Nigeria.

Speaking, Hon. Sa’idu Abdullahi, who is also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Finance, informed that they were at the agency to showcase one of the most important cultural events in the Nupe Kingdom and seek partnership that will help make it more visible to the world.

He said, “We’ve come to present to you a proposal for partnership for Bariki, which we call Bariki. It’s a tradition that has been in existence for more than 100 years now. I think it started during the era of the colonial masters, more like a homage paid to the colonial masters.

“But even after independence, it’s a tradition that we have carried through, and we are here to look at how not just to sustain the tradition but also to give it more visibility. Very diverse ethnic groups come to be a part of the Bariki festival. It usually comes twice in a year on the fifth day of Small Sallah and the fifth day of Big Sallah.

“So the Bariki is actually a homage paid to the traditional institution at his palace. After the procedure, after the homage is paid by the traditional title holders, we lead the procession of traditional rulers to go around the town and you see mammoth crowds from everywhere. People come from diverse ethnic groups across the state and even beyond.

“From beyond Niger State, people come even from outside the country to be a part of the Bariki procession.

“For the Nupe-speaking person, Sallah is actually on the body; if you buy new clothes to wear, you will not wear them on Sallah day, rather you will wear them on Bariki Day. So, you can understand what it means to Nupe people. So, generation after generation, it’s been done the same way.

“We’re having a massive influx of people into the town just to be a part of this, but it’s been done the same way over and over, and like I mentioned outside, we have to tell our own story as a generation differently. That’s why we’ve come to seek this partnership. We were with your minister, I think, penultimate week and she keyed into it almost immediately.

“We’ve been discussing with her. Unfortunately, she was in Bida, I think, for about three or four months. She attended the turbaning of some of our friends; the former Deputy Governor of CBN was turbaned. She was there and saw a little of what the Nupe culture has to offer, and from there she got inspired.”

Also speaking, the General Manager (GM), Niger State Tourism Corporation, Zainab Mohammed, said they want to revive traditions that have declined, including the famous Bida craftsmanship.

She said, “The tradition has declined a bit, so we’re trying to see how we can revive even the crafts, the craftsmanship of Bida. That is all part of it, and everything is tied into when you come to showcase something like the festival.

“The Bida Bariki and the people. You have the craftsmen showcasing their crafts. It’s also a way to draw people to come and actually see what Bida has to offer and Niger State.”

Responding, the Director-General (DG), National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Obi Asika, commended the lawmaker and the GM for their efforts to showcase Niger State’s cultural heritage to the world in order to promote the state as a tourism destination.

He promised that the agency will partner with the state in areas that will help promote the tourism potentials of the state.

He advised that the state adopt ways to incorporate more individuals, including diplomats, celebrities, influencers, entities and brands that will help showcase events, locations and other things of cultural significance.