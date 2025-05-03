Tourism Minister Unveils Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort’s Presidential Villa

Share

…pledges collaboration to drive traffic

It is was a celebratory occasion spiced with colour and excitement when the Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa recently visited Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort located in the sleepy town of Ikogosi in Ekiti State, South West, Nigeria.

The visit among others witnessed the formal unveiling of the Presidential Villa of the resort, which is one of Nigeria’s oldest resorts tucked away in the undulating hills of Ikogosi, a town noted for its overwhelming natural beauty and enduring history, which has over the years defined the existence of the resort.

Since Glocient Hospitality, a subsidy of Cavista Holdings, took over the management of the resort, which for years fell under bad management, the once vibrant and inviting resort has come back to life and now attracts overwhelming following and appreciable clientele level.

All thanks to Glocient Hospitality, which under the professional guidance of it vastly experienced General Manager, Lanre Sharafa Balogun and his team of experienced personnel, have turned around the fortune of the resort through intentional and dedicated investment in the development and upgrade of its facilities and services.

One of the most recently developed wings of the vast resort is its Presidential Villa. It is located atop a hilly region of the resort. It is a beauty to behold, with its natural appeal forming one of the attractive pulls for visitors to this section of the resort.

It was therefore befitting and historic to have the Minister of Tourism, Musawa perform the official commissioning of the villa for public use. With this additional facility and service point, the management of the resort has signaled its intention to play host to high-end visitors from all the corners of the world, as the villa boasts of the required facilities to host such personalities.

The management noted, ‘‘the Presidential Suite is our invitation to indulge in the quiet luxury of Nigeria’s natural treasures.’’

Interestingly, Musawa did not just take on the commissioning duty on her arrival at the resort, with her team, which had the Director for International Tourism Relations, Dorothy Duruaku and Special Assistant on Sub-national Partnership and Tourism, Abiola Abdulkareem, among other aides, but rather decided to go on a tour of the resort first before settling down for the commissioning and other businesses for the day.

It was her first official visit to the resort and to any other tourist attractions in the country since becoming the Tourism Minister. She was overwhelmed and excited by the natural appeal and rich offerings of the resort. For her, it was a moment of both adventure and discovery of one of the hidden treasures of the country.

Delighted by her immersive experience of the resort, she couldn’t hold back her feelings as she publicly declared the wonderful and magical appeal of the resort amidst its natural beauty.

‘‘I am completely blown away. It is a magical, remarkable wonder of nature,’’ she said, further describing the resort as, ‘‘absolutely magical.’’ To this end, she gave a commitment to working with Cavista Holdings in not only promoting the resort as a global destination but also ensuring its further upscale and sustainability.

For her, Ikogosi Resort is a standard bearer for Nigerian tourism, expressing the willingness of the federal government to work with Cavista Holdings to promote the resort and drive traffic to it.

According to her, ‘‘the new Presidential Villa that we just commissioned now, I mean, anywhere you go in the world, this is what you are going to find. And what I noticed all the way round is the attention to details that Cavista Holdings and all the people have placed here to ensure that they deliver something that is completely of global standard.

‘‘We all know that Nigeria has so many very beautiful tourism assets, but I think what you have done here in Ikogosi has raised the bar in terms of what Nigeria has to offer.

‘‘We would have to ensure that ikogosi is not only maintained but upscaled and is sustained for the benefit of not only Ekiti State but Nigeria as a whole.’’

Musawa commended the efforts of Cavista Holdings and Glocient Hospitality for investing in infrastructure that has elevated the standard of hospitality services in the country.

She disclosed the federal government’s commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships to grow the tourism sector, drive economic expansion, and create jobs.

While Balogun in his welcome remark expressed delight at hosting the Minister, saying, “We are honoured to welcome the Honourable Minister, Hannatu Musawa to Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort. Her commissioning of our Presidential Suite and her leadership at the Destination 2030 retreat reinforce our shared vision of building a smarter, more sustainable tourism ecosystem for Nigeria.”

Features of the Presidential Villa

The Presidential Villa spans 320 square meters, boasting rich and luxurious opulence. Its elegant and sophisticated appeal encapsulates the enchanting nature of its facilities and services. It offers a luxurious hospitality experience for discerning guests as it is designed to accommodate up to eight persons (four adults and four children). It boasts world-class facilities, including a master living room, master and guest bedrooms, a fully equipped service kitchenette, with an island, pantry/store, outdoor patio and grill, backyard sit-out, dining area, and a range of modern conveniences found only in the best holiday resorts in the world.

