Tourism Minister to Unveil NIHOTOUR’s Mobile Training Kitchen on Tuesday

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has continued to shape the course of Nigerian tourism amidst the dark pall cast over the sector since last year due largely to the absence of the Minister of Tourism Lola Ade-John and the lack of initiative displayed by the ministry and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), which left the sector in the lurch.

This is as NIHOTOUR has disclosed that it is beginning the New Year with the introduction of an innovative and creative facility to the tourism space. As the foremost training institute, it is bringing onboard a fully equipped mobile kitchen, which is designed for on- the-spot training of chefs across the country.

Speaking on this development, the Director General of NITOHOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, in a press statement, said, ‘‘We believe that the acquisition of the mobile truck will contribute significantly to achieving our goal of taking training closer to the stakeholders, enhance market presence and expand our reach within the industry.’’

The unveiling ceremony, which is billed to be held on Tuesday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, will be conducted by the Minister of Tourism, Ade-John. This will be the first public appearance of the Minister since exiting the public space shortly after she assumed office last year due to her taking ill.