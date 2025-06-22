Tourism Minister Suspends NIHOTOUR’s Enforcement Exercise

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, has ordered the immediate suspension of the enforcement exercise on hotel registration being carried out by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

The directive was issued to NIHOTOUR’s Director General, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, following a letter from the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) urging the Minister to halt the exercise.

FTAN had called for a pause pending a review of the NIHOTOUR Act 2022, which many stakeholders argue grants excessive powers to the agency.

Recall that NIHOTOUR’s recent attempt to enforce provisions of the Act in Lagos led to disruptions at several international hotels, including incidents involving the arrest, detention, and alleged brutalization of some operators.

According to a press statement from the Ministry, the Minister’s decision to suspend the controversial enforcement exercise was made to defuse rising tensions in the tourism sector and allow for a more inclusive, transparent, and consultative engagement process, which she plans to personally lead in the coming weeks.

The statement reads in part:

“While reaffirming NIHOTOUR’s legal mandate to regulate standards, maintain a register of personnel, practitioners, and professionals, and ensure compliance across Nigeria’s hospitality, tourism, and travel sectors, the Minister called for calm and mutual understanding among all stakeholders.

“The industry must be driven by standards, but our approach must also reflect our shared humanity. Compliance must not come at the expense of dialogue.”

The Ministry also announced plans to convene a multi-stakeholder roundtable to harmonize expectations, deepen collaboration, and reposition the industry for sustainable growth in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“The Ministry remains dedicated to strengthening dialogue and strategic partnerships with all sectoral stakeholders to build an ecosystem rooted in trust, innovation, and shared prosperity.”

The Minister commended FTAN and other professional bodies for their commitment to advancing growth and cohesion in the sector. She also reaffirmed her support for NIHOTOUR in its ongoing transformation into a dynamic, responsible, and industry-aligned regulatory institution that works collaboratively toward national development.

Share