Tourism Minister Pledges Support For King Kosoko Memorial Museum Project

…stresses importance of preservation, promotion of cultural heritage, history

The Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, has assured the Olojo of Lagos Elect, Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, and members of the King Kosoko Royal family, of the Ministry’s support for the King Kosoko Memorial Museum project.

She noted that the King Kosoko Memorial Museum is significant for the preservation and promotion of “our rich cultural heritage for future generations,” adding that in a rapidly evolving world, “we must hold onto our roots, preserving the stories, traditions, and values that make us who we are.”

The Minister stated this on Thursday in Lagos at the commissioning of the King Kosoko Memorial Museum.

“The King Kosoko Memorial Museum preserves and showcases our forebears’ legacies, echoing stories of resilience, creativity, and cultural diversity that shape our identity.

“We cannot hide our heritage, we cannot hide our identity, we cannot hide our culture. We should promote our culture online through digital media and traditional media.

“I am going to see the president next week. I am sure he has been here. I will share with him what I experienced and let him know. I know he will support you, and I can assure you that. Together, let us embark on this journey,” the Minister said.

She underscored the importance of museums, and affirmed the government’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of cultural institutions to reinforce the national tourism agenda, noting that beyond artefacts, museums serve “as beacons of enlightenment, fostering understanding and appreciation of our past while guiding our future steps.

“In a world of globalisation and technological advancement, institutions like this museum project authenticity, reminding us of our country’s beauty and complexity.”

She also noted that the museum is part of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”, stressing that collaborating with the museum will present more opportunities to promote cultural tourism, drive economic growth, and foster social cohesion.

“Through an alliance with the Federal Ministry of Tourism, the King Kosoko Memorial Museum can realise its potential as a driver of sustainable tourism development,” the Minister said.

She outlined three key areas of collaboration between the King Kosoko Memorial Museum and the Federal Ministry of Tourism – developing innovative strategies to showcase the museum’s rich heritage to domestic and international tourists through press coverage, curated tours, festivals, and targeted promotional campaigns; providing training programmes and workshops to enhance museum staff’s professionalism and skills as custodians of Nigeria’s heritage; and facilitating cultural exchange programs with international partners to promote Nigerian culture globally.

This, she said, will attract visitors and serve as a platform for dialogue and mutual enrichment.

In his remarks, the Olojo of Lagos Elect and the Chief Curator of King Kosoko Memorial Museum, Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, thanked the Tourism Minister for finding time out of her busy schedule to visit King Kosoko Palace and commission the Museum, noting the last time they experienced a visit as such was decades ago.

“We spent 17 months assembling materials for the museum. We want to do our little so that the government can support us.

“The next thing is to begin the upgrading, which will be sectional to enable researchers to make their findings. We need finance, but we will see what we can do and what can come from this. We currently have private consultants, and we will keep their names private.

“Kosoko died on April 15, and every year, we have this gathering to remember him. This year, we will celebrate what we call the Alliance. That is the collaboration between the Fulanis and Kosoko. We will also celebrate the return of Kosoko to Lagos,” the Oloja-elect said.

He emphasised that the King Kosoko Memorial Museum is a significant cultural institution poised to preserve the legacy of King Kosoko, a prominent historical figure in Nigerian history.

“King Kosoko was a powerful monarch who ruled the region of Lagos and its environs, leading the first-ever struggle against British colonial forces, making him the largest collector of canons.

The museum serves as a tribute to his leadership and resistance against colonisation, showcasing artefacts, artworks, and documents that highlight his contributions to the region.

“The museum is located within his 164-year-old palace in Lagos, Nigeria, a city with a rich history and heritage. It features contents that provide visitors with a comprehensive understanding of King Kosoko’s reign, the historical context in which he lived and other prominent personalities that also made Lagos what it has become.

“The museum also serves as an educational resource for researchers and will be offering programmes and workshops for students and researchers to learn more about Nigerian history and culture when fully completed.

“As we unveil the project, King Kosoko Memorial Museum, today, we honour and celebrate the life and legacy of this remarkable ruler,” he said.

According to him, the museum “symbolises the resilience and the strength of the Nigerian people in the face of colonial oppression. It is a testament to our shared history and heritage, and a reminder of the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural identity for generations to come.”

The Oloja-elect took the minister and other dignitaries in attendance on a tour of the museum.

Also speaking at the colourful event, the General Secretary of King Kosoko Royal Family, Prince Sikiru Adeoye Kosoko, on behalf of the entire King Kosoko Royal Family, thanked the Minister for finding time out of her busy schedules to visit King Kosoko Palace, adding that they do hope that the visit today will bring more development to the family, Lagos, and Nigeria in general.

“We are highly impressed with the presence of highly esteemed the Federal Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, her entourage and other Heads of various agencies here present.

“I rejoice with our Matriarch, Alhaja (Chief) Mutiat Ashabi Abimbola Alli-Balogun, who during her tenure as the head of King Kosoko Royal Family this event taking place. It is a thing of joy to be alive to witness the good changes/development taking place in the palace, under the leadership of the Oloja-Elect, HRM Dr. Abiola Olojo Kosoko who is the architect of what you and I are witnessing today.

Let me be modest, Dr. Abiola Olojo Kosoko is a great asset to King Kosoko’s Royal Family, Royal Families in Lagos, and Lagos State in general. Victory is an achievement to all members of King Kosoko’s Royal Family both at home and in the diaspora,” the General Secretary said.

The highlights of the event include cultural dance performances.