Tourism Minister Inaugurates Planning C’ttee For 2025 Summit

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has officially inaugurated the Planning Committee for the Tourism and Hospitality Summit 2025, charging members to organise a summit that highlights the importance of tourism in economic growth and development.

The summit, slated for November 24 and 25, 2025, in Abuja, is being organised by the Ministry in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). It is expected to reposition Nigeria as a globally competitive destination for tourism and hospitality.

Musawa stressed the strategic significance of the tourism sector, describing it as a key driver of economic diversification, job creation, cultural exchange, and foreign exchange earnings. She stated that when effectively harnessed, the tourism and hospitality industry can make substantial contributions to Nigeria’s GDP.

According to the Minister, the committee comprises experienced stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, including policy experts, investors, operators, and development partners. This inclusive approach, she said, reflects the Ministry’s commitment to multi-sectoral collaboration in shaping the future of tourism in Nigeria.

She listed the committee’s responsibilities to include strategic planning and coordination of summit activities, theme and content development in line with national and global priorities, stakeholder engagement across various sectors, programme structuring, sponsorship mobilisation, media strategy for visibility, and post-summit documentation with an implementation roadmap.

Musawa noted that members were carefully chosen for their expertise, dedication, and passion for the growth of the tourism sector. She urged them to approach the assignment with innovation and a strong sense of national duty, assuring them of the Ministry’s full support in partnership with NESG.

In his remarks, Dr. Badaki Aliyu, President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), commended the Ministry for initiating the summit and for ensuring inclusive representation within the committee. He pledged the support of the organised private sector to ensure a successful event.