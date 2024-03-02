Tourism Minister Canvasses Public/Private Partnership

Nigerian Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, has called for synergise between the public and private sectors tourism operators in Nigeria so as to develop and grow the sector. She made this call recently when she played host to Honourable Fidelia Salami, in her Abuja office. The minister spoke on the importance of moving Nigerian tourism sector beyond its present state while noting the need to implement tourism policies, models and legislations.

Salami, who is a tourism operator and former chairperson of Delta State Tourism Board, on the occasion presented copies of her tourism books to the minister. The author of series of books on tourism, disclosed that it is her passion for ensuring the availability of quality content tourism books for the secondary education strata that lured her into writing the Senior Secondary School 1, 2 and 3 Tourism books.

According to her, ‘‘the books will go a long way in raising the consciousness of tourism in the minds of Senior Secondary School Students, who are the youths of the day and leaders of tomorrow.’’ This is as she noted that, ‘‘her passion for tourism development and education is borne out of a potent desire to see students successfully pass through Senior Secondary School education and acquire the trade skills in tourism.’’

Further, she believes that Nigerian students need to understand the dynamism of how Nigeria can grow in tourism. Salami through her various engagements has contributed immensely to the growth of the tourism sector in Nigeria.