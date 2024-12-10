Tourism Key To Economic Growth In Nigeria – Aragbaye

Share

An entrepreneur, Miss. Nancy Taye Aragbaye has identified tourism as a way to boost the nation’s economy and increase revenue accruing to the state governments without depending on allocation from the federation account for survival.

Aragbaye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strategic Solutions Global who participated in the Global Entrepreneurship hosted by the Ondo State government unveiled plans to invest in the economy of the state and empower women through innovative ideas.

The Global Entrepreneurship Festival attracted diverse participants, including senior executives, social entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community organizers, who were united by a shared commitment to disrupting systems and fostering equitable opportunities for women.

In a communique after the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, Aragbaye said Nigeria should intentionally focus on tourism activities that provide both entertainment and investment exposure to bolster the economy.

This, according to her, would indirectly stimulate the economy, create short-term jobs as well and pique the interest in international investments in the state.

The participation of over 1,000 global leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from Africa and the diaspora, she said underscored the transformative power of women-led leadership in driving social impact and fostering innovation.

Impressed with the entrepreneurship festival, Aragbaye said she has the intentions to bring an outsourcing opportunity to the state which has the potential to bring thousands of jobs to the state through the use of skill development and technology

Speaking on women empowerment, Aragbaye said “The rise of Ondo requires everyone doing their part so the great sunshine state can excel. Therefore, I have every intention to recruit the best and brightest women to join Strategic Solutions Global’s LeadHERship Institute.

These exceptional women need to receive the training, resources, and network to develop innovative and disruptive solutions that will ultimately drive change across the state.”

She said this year’s LeadHERship Experience served as a platform for bold conversations, actionable solutions and meaningful collaborations aimed at empowering women leaders in collaboration with male allies to break systemic barriers to success.

During the entrepreneurship festival, Aragbaye said she met many entrepreneurs from various industries in real estate, venture capitalists, agriculture, stocks, technology, and entertainment.

She said it brought her joy to know that she has enhanced her contacts with high-level successful entrepreneurs who are ready to collaborate. She expressed her desire to continue to nurture the new contacts to develop innovative solutions and collective investments in Ondo State

As a follow-up to the success of the global entrepreneur festival held in Akure, Aragbaye said another LeadHERship Experience dubbed the “Oscars of Social Impact” would be held on February 2 in Atlanta in the United States of America (USA). She added that the black-tie affair would celebrate women-led organizations and individuals transforming communities globally.

