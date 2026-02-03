Tourism Institute Inducts Students, Staff Of Travel, Hospitality Schools

Hundreds of students of Aerovessel Group of Schools, Department of Travel, Hospitality and Tourism Management, have been inducted into the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN).

Speaking at the induction ceremony held at Novatel Hotel, New Road off Chevron, Lekki, Lagos, and chaired by the National President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Alhaji Aliyu Badaki (PhD), proprietor of the institute, Dr Abolaji Kelani, who doubles as the South-West Coordinator of ITPN, said that Aerovessel Group of Schools is renowned for its high standards and remains committed to producing graduates who add value to the aviation, tourism and hospitality industries.

While thanking God for the grace bestowed on the institution as a lead- ing aviation, tourism, hospitality and information technology training school, he noted that the watchword of Aerovessel are standard and excellence.

“Over the years, we have produced graduates who are working assiduously for the growth and promotion of the aviation, hospitality and tourism industries. Our products are our testimonies. “We want to assure members of the public that we will not relent in our efforts, as the school is determined to keep raising the bar in the aviation and tourism sectors.

“We provide training in hospital- ity, artisans and business management, aviation and tourism management, cargo handling and logistics, and information technology, all designed to equip students for success in today’s global industries.