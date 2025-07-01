Tourism Devt: Abati, Taste Of Africa Vibes Win Golden Star Awards

Ahead of the forthcoming Golden Star Award 2025, the Founder of Taste of African Vibes and pioneer organiser of the African Content Creators Conference, Jibola Oluseyi Abati, has been named winner in two categories.

Abati’s outstanding contributions to promoting tourism across Africa through his content creation work earned him the Tourism Personality of the Year Award.

While his tourism platform, Taste of African Vibes, came tops in the Tourism Company of the Year Award category.

This historic recognition is a testament to Abati’s dedication and passion for promoting African tourism and content creation as well as recognisation of his excellence in showcasing the continent’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

The Golden Star Awards is a distinguished platform that recognises and celebrates excellence in various fields, including TV, film, entrepreneurship, and sports.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to on July 6, 2025, at the Lekki Coliseum, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State. This double awards underscored Abati’s hard work and dedication to his craft, and it solidifies his position as a leading figure in African tourism and content creation.