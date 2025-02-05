Tourism Commissioner Visits NIS Boss Over Smooth Immigration Experience

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has paid a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs. Kemi Nandap, at her office in Abuja, to discuss promoting collaboration between NIS and the Lagos State Government.

The discussions were centered around the critical need to optimise the immigration process at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The officials recognised that simplifying entry procedures at the Lagos airport would not only enhance the overall visitors’ experience, but also support the anticipated influx of tourists, particularly in light of the successful tourism drives witnessed during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Within the context of these initiatives, they explored strategies such as the implementation of faster processing lanes for international arrivals, improved communication about visa-on-arrival regulations, and enhance training for immigration personnel.

The goal is to create a more welcoming environment that would encourage international travellers to consider Lagos as a premier destination in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: