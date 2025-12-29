Tourism Centre Unveils I Love Badagry Icon, New Landmark For Ancient Town

The Badagry Tourism Development Centre (BTDC) yesterday, officially unveiled an iconic symbol tagged: “I LOVE BADAGRY” aimed at boosting the culture and tourism potentials of the ancient town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the symbol is strategically positioned along the Joseph Dosu Way in Badagry, Lagos State. NAN also reports that the initiative is designed to showcase Badagry not just as a historic footnote, but as a destination for culture, commerce and tourism.

Speaking during the unveiling, Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, said the project has deep roots in the town’s ancestral beginnings.

He added that it was also in fulfilment of his electoral promises. He said: “When I was campaigning for this position, I promised my people that I would unlock the tourism potentials of Badagry; This is one of the fulfillment. “This initiative has covered tourism and culture comprehensively, and we plan to install these icons at strategic locations all around Badagry.

He urged residents of Badagry and even those in the diaspora, to carry the message: ‘I Love Badagry” in their hearts. Also speaking, Board Chairman of the BTDC, Prince Olu Kosoko, said that the symbol played a role in telling a new and positive story about the ancient town of Badagry.

He said; “We are a passionate people and we do things from the heart; ‘I Love Badagry’ speaks to all parts that represent us, our food, dress, culture, water, and music.

“We want to tell a new story while appreciating our cultural heritage; We have fantastic aquatic endowments, our shoreline, mangroves, and waters. “That iconic symbol will speak and tell you stories, and we intend to roll out different marketing campaigns and proper branding to sell Badagry to the world.”