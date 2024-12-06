Tourism and Technology Summit Africa 2024 holds

Share

The organsier of Tourism and Technology Summit Africa 2024, Clara Okoro of My Beautiful Africa and iSmartafrica, has announced December 12, 2024 for the hosting of this year’s edition of the yearly summit focused on leveraging technology to advance and promote tourism.

With the theme; Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers: Transforming African Tourism Through Technology, is schedule to hold at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, this year’s edition is expected to bring together thought leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from the tourism and technology sectors to explore the future of travel and innovation in Africa.

The keynote speaker is Johnny Muteba, Chief Executive Officer of Build Africa Group, who will share insights on the role of technology in shaping Africa’s tourism landscape.

Other speakers listed included; Monalisa Okojie of Expose, Muazu Abu of RAUM, Ambassador Ayo Omotosho of Travelogue, Laolu Onifade of Seamless Visa, Nosakhare Uwadiae of GEE Law Firm, Amanda Madubuko, Ukonu Onuoha of Elken Nigeria and Saint Germain Onwukeme of Cyberons ADS.

