Tourism and Technology Summit Africa 2023: Future of travel, hospitality takes centre stage

Continental Hotels Group, a new jewel in the Nigerian hospitality market, is making waves with its newest ac- quisition, Abuja Continental Hotel, a name synonymous with luxury, excellence, and un- paralleled hospitality. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the brand as it extends its leg- acy of providing world-class accommoda- tions and services in Nigeria’s capital city. Abuja Continental stands as a testament to the perfect fusion of nature and sophistication, offering guests a harmonious blend of tradition, warmth, and impeccable service. It is strategically positioned just 40 min- utes away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and in close proximity to the Federal Secretariat and the International Conference Centre among others. The hotel boasts an enviable location that combines convenience with accessibility.

The Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, Mr. Karl Hala, said that, “We are thrilled to welcome Abuja Continental into our family. This acquisi- tion marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine luxury hospitality. “With our commitment to delivering un- paralleled guest experiences, Abuja Con- tinental Hotel is all set to offer a seamless blend of comfort, personalised services, and elegance that will resonate with local and international travelers. “The heart of Abuja Continental lies in its exquisitely furnished guest rooms and suites, promising a premium sleep experi- ence for each guest. The hotel takes pride in its diverse culinary offerings, boasting an impressive array of five distinct food and beverage outlets tailored to cater to the varied tastes and cultures of its discerning clientele.

He further noted, “At the epicentre of Abuja Continental’s offerings is its expan- sive conference centre, a true embodiment of versatility and sophistication. The Ladi Kwali Conference Centre is equipped to accommodate a wide range of occasions, from large-scale conferences and corporate meetings to intimate social gatherings. ‘‘With the capacity to host up to 2,000 business meeting attendees, gala dinners, seminars, and more, the centre can be easi- ly customised to suit gatherings of various sizes.’’ This is as he that the hotel, which re- cently underwent upgrade of facilities and services, is primed to take its place of pride in the federal capital city as the city’s signa- ture hotel for exciting experiences curated by cultured and professionalism driven personnel. Stressing that, “an age where experi- ences define the essence of luxury, Abuja Continental is primed to set new standards, enveloping its guests in a world of luxury and comfort that leaves an indelible mark. “As the Abuja Continental joins the Continental Hotels Group, it brings with it the promise of a refined and unparal- leled hospitality experience.

The synergy between luxury and comfort, combined with the legacy of the Continental Hotels Group, ensures that the Abuja Continental will stand as a beacon of excellence in the heart of Nigeria’s capital.”The future of travel and hospitality market in Africa will take the centre stage as organsiers of the annual Tourism and Technology Summit Africa 2023, concludes preparation for this year’s edition of the conference, which is billed to hold on October 27, at the Oriental Ho- tel, Lagos, Nigeria. Speaking on this development, the Convener of the session, Clara Chinwe Okoro, noted that, ‘‘this groundbreaking event will bring together industry lead- ers, innovators, and experts to explore the dynamic intersection of tourism and technology in shaping the future of travel and hospitality in Africa.’’ With the theme, Tourism 5.0, The Fu- ture is Smart, the summit aims to foster collaboration and insights on leveraging technology to enhance the tourism industry’s sustainability, efficiency, and custom- er experience. According to her, the headline speaker for the event, is the Vice President of the Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants in Nigeria (ATHCON), Ade- dayo Adesugba, who will deliver the key- note address. While the panelists include; Millie Slade, Co-Founder of Jara Beach Resort; Agboola Gbade-Bello, CEO of Bedou- in Group; Paul Oladunni, CEO Space Tourism Society Africa; SaintGermain Onwukeme CEO Cybertron ADS; and Ibukun Adegbulugbe, CEO PostPaddy. Speaking further, Okoro said, ‘‘these in- dustry luminaries will participate in panel