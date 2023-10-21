Tourism and Technology Summit Africa 2023: Future Of Travel, Hospitality Takes Centre Stage

The future of travel and hospitality market in Africa will take the centre stage as organsiers of the annual Tourism and Technology Summit Africa 2023, concludes preparation for this year’s edition of the conference, which is billed to hold on October 27, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking on this development, the Convener of the session, Clara Chinwe Okoro, noted that, ‘‘this groundbreaking event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the dynamic intersection of tourism and technology in shaping the future of travel and hospitality in Africa.’’

With the theme, Tourism 5.0, The Future is Smart, the summit aims to foster collaboration and insights on leveraging technology to enhance the tourism industry’s sustainability, efficiency, and customer experience. According to her, the headline speaker for the event, is the Vice President of the Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants in Nigeria (ATHCON), Adedayo Adesugba, who will deliver the keynote address.

While the panelists include; Millie Slade, Co-Founder of Jara Beach Resort; Agboola Gbade-Bello, CEO of Bedouin Group; Paul Oladunni, CEO Space Tourism Society Africa; SaintGermain Onwukeme CEO Cybertron ADS; and Ibukun Adegbulugbe, CEO PostPaddy.

Speaking further, Okoro said, ‘‘these in- centre stage discussions that delve into cutting-edge topics such as sustainable tourism practices, digital marketing strategies for the travel sector, and the role of technology in enhancing guest experiences.

‘‘In addition to the engaging discussions and presentations, the Tourism and Technology Summit Africa 2023 will feature brand appearances by Shuttlers Mobility Company, PostPaddy and UNICAF, three prominent organizations at the forefront of technological advancements in transportation, Digital Marketing ag- gregation and education, respectively.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore their innovative solutions and services.’’ The summit is open to professionals and enthusiasts from the tourism, hospitality, technology, and related sectors. It offers an invaluable platform for networking, sharing insights, and fostering collaborations that will shape the future of travel and tourism in Africa.

Attendees also have the opportunity to be picked up and dropped off after the event at their respective pickup points to ease mobility to the venue, this service would be provided by Shuttlers