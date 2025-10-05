Tourism: A’Ibom Harps On Serene Environment For Tourists, Investors

Determined to sustain its status as a top tourist destination, the Akwa Ibom State Government has urged residents to maintain a clean, green, and serene environment to attract both tourists and investors.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Anieti Udofia, made the call during an eco-friendly and sensitization road walk held across Uyo, Uruan, and Itu Local Government Areas as part of activities marking the 2025 World Tourism Day celebration.

The walk, themed “Tourism for Sustainable Transformation,” was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in partnership with the Akwa Ibom State Hotels and Tourism Board and other stakeholders in the tourism sector.

During the sensitization campaign, Dr. Udofia highlighted the economic and social benefits of maintaining a clean and serene environment. He noted that a safe and hygienic environment naturally attracts tourists and investors, adding that Akwa Ibom, under Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, is ready to showcase its tourism potential to the world.

He urged residents to support the government by ensuring their surroundings remain clean, green, and attractive at all times.

Some of the key stakeholders who participated in the road walk included the Permanent Secretary of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Grace Akpan; Chairman of Hotels and Tourism Board, Mrs. Ime Udo; HSA (Tourism), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung; SSA Tourism (Hotels), Mrs. Imabong Zoo; SSA Entertainment, Mr. Sergeant James; and Chairman of Uruan LGA, Rt. Hon. (Surv) Iniobong Ekpenyong, among others.