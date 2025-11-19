Tour Report: Gombe Receives Glowing Review, Accolades From Nat’l Defence College

…Course 34 Participants Hail Inuwa Yahaya’s Forward-Looking Governance, Inclusive Leadership

Gombe State has received strong commendations from the National Defence College (NDC) Course 34 during the formal presentation of their National Study Tour report in Abuja.

The delegation from the state, led by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Alhaji Shehu Yariman Abdullahi and accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters and Intergovernmental Affairs, Yusuf Musa Danbayo, represented Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, at the presentation ceremony in Abuja.

In their detailed submission, participants of Course 34 described Gombe as a state on a deliberate and promising upward trajectory, characterised by sustained reforms, improved administrative efficiency, and visible progress across priority sectors.

Their assessment reaffirmed Gombe State’s growing reputation as an emerging hub for investment, innovation, and peace-driven development.

A major highlight of their findings was the recognition of the State’s impressive ease of doing business environment.

The team noted that the state has successfully established a stable and predictable business climate that continues to attract investors from within and outside Nigeria.

They cited the simplified processes, institutional reforms, and proactive governance style in Gombe as key drivers of its current economic appeal.

The participants also expressed admiration for the state’s vast agricultural potential, describing the sector as one of its strongest assets.

According to them, most communities visited showcased vibrant farming activities and growing agro-processing efforts, pointing to a population actively engaged in agricultural enterprise.

They emphasised that with greater national support, Gombe could significantly expand its agricultural productivity and value-chain participation.

In the area of industrialisation, the NDC report highlighted the state’s expanding industrial outlook and recommended deeper federal collaboration to sustain momentum.

The team observed that Gombe possesses abundant raw materials and increasingly structured production clusters capable of fueling agro-industrial growth.

They called for the establishment of more processing hubs and stronger integration of value-chain linkages to maximise the state’s industrial capacity.

Energy and power development also formed a significant part of the presentation.

The team underscored the need for renewed investment in hydroelectric infrastructure, particularly around the Gongola River Basin, noting that improved power supply would unlock further industrial opportunities and reinforce agricultural processing across the state.

On security, the participants acknowledged Gombe’s strategic role as a stabilising force in the Northeast.

They urged the Federal Government to strengthen collaboration with the state to enhance the protection of mineral resources, secure critical infrastructure, and sustain the peaceful atmosphere that has distinguished Gombe from many parts of the region.

The Director of the National and Geopolitical Affairs Department at the NDC, Ambassador Akin Oyateru, equally commended Gombe for the warm hospitality extended to Course 34 participants during their field engagements.

Ambassador Oyateru assured that the College would continue to explore avenues for supporting Gombe State, particularly through strategic collaboration, policy guidance, and institutional engagement.

Responding on behalf of the Governor, Alhaji Shehu Yariman Abdullahi expressed deep appreciation to the National Defence College for selecting Gombe as part of its national tour itinerary.

He stressed that the state remains committed to knowledge-driven governance, continuous reforms, and constructive partnerships with national institutions.

The Commissioner also requested that the College formally transmit its recommendations to the Governor for further policy consideration.