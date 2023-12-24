Tough Christmas: Naira Scarcity, High Transport, Food Costs Persist

PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports, that Nigeria’s rising inflation caused by skyrocketing prices of goods and services, insecurity, about 100 per cent increase in transport fares and the current cash crunch has made this Christmas the toughest in recent times

Nigeria’s inflation rises to 28.20% in November – NBS

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate for November increased to 28.20 percent compared to the October 2023 rate which was 27.33 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed. The NBS, in its Consumer Price Index of November 2023, published recently, said the headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.87 per cent points when compared to that of October 2023. “On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.73 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022, which was 21.47 per cent.

“This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in November 2023, when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., November 2022). “Furthermore, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.09 per cent, which was 0.35 per cent higher than the rate recorded in October 2023 (1.73 per cent). “This means that in November 2023, the rate of increase in the average price level is more than the rate of increase in the average price level in October 2023,” NBS said.

It added that the food inflation rate in November 2023 was 32.84 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 8.72 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022 (24.13 per cent). According to the NBS, “the rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Oil and fat, Potatoes, Yam and other Tubers, Fish, Fruit, Meat, Vegetables and Coffee, Tea and Cocoa. “On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.42 per cent. This was 0.51 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2023 (1.91 per cent).

“The rise in food inflation on a month- on-month basis was caused by a rise in the rate of increase in the average prices of Bread and Cereals, Oil and fat, Meat, Coffee, Tea and Cocoa, Potatoes, Yam and other Tubers. “The average annual rate of Food inflation for the 12-months ending November 2023 over the previous 12-month average was 27.09 per cent, which was a 6.68per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in November 2022 (20.41 per cent).”

Tinubu’s gift to Nigerians at Christmas

To mitigate the suffering of Nigerians, who may wish to celebrate this Christmas with their kit and kins in their towns and villages, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last week announced a 50 per cent subsidy for air and road transport fares, and 100 per cent for those who may wish to travel by train. Commuters spoken to at the LIBRA Motors bus terminal in the Okota area of Lagos State commended the President for the intervention, saying bus fare has been rising steadily since December 10, when most people started sending their families to their towns and villages for Christmas.

Bus fare, which was from N15, 000 to N18, 000 in November was N32, 000 on Friday. A commuter, however, wondered how the Presidency wanted the millions of Nigerians travelling this period to benefit from the Presidential gift when they chose just five transport companies (God Is Good, Chisco Transport, The Young Shall Grow, Area Motor and God Bless Ezenwata). A manger at LIBRA Motors, who did not want his name published, said that out of the five listed companies, only three are currently very active operators. The other two have diversified into other things.

“Unless when they get the contract they will approach people like us who are very active to do the work for them but by my position here, I am supposed to know of such an arrangement when it happens. For now, there is no such arrangement,” he said. The commuters at GUO said that they heard of the announcement but lamented that out of the five companies in the list, only God Is Good has a park in the area. “But their buses are already fully booked.” Air travelers had raised the alarm about the astronomical and alleged discriminatory increase in the air fares of passengers travelling to the South East by a particular airline before the Presidential intervention.

Its implementation to reach the majority of Nigerians travelling during this Christmas may already not be successful as not all the active operators were not mobilised to carry out the special national service.

Nigerians groan as prices of cooking gas, rice, other foods surge

Meanwhile, indications were that even if the Presidential waiver had been effectively implemented, it would have been just a scratch on the surface of the economic challenges confronting an average Nigerian, which will make this Christmas a very tough and an unpleasant one. This is as the prices of major food items which have maintained a steady rise since last year, significantly increased across several markets in Lagos State, Abuja and other parts of the country in November, as Nigerians grapple with the high cost of goods and services.

The cost of filling a 12.5kg cylinder of gas increased by 44 per cent in October 2023, selling for an average of N13, 750. Also, the price of a 50kg bag of foreign rice increased by 13.5 percent in the same month to sell for an average of N47, 850 compared to N42, 000 recorded in the previous month. This is according to the recent food market survey conducted by the research arm of Nairametrics. Nigerians have continued to grapple with galloping food prices over the years, which has only worsened following the announcement by the Federal Government to discontinue petrol subsidy payments and devalue the official exchange rate.

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed an 18-year high headline inflation of 32.34 per cent in the month of November, driven by the upswing in the food and core components of the inflation basket. Specifically, food inflation (30.64 per cent) rose to its highest level since August 2005 while core inflation (21.84 per cent) surged to an almost 17-year high. The hike in the cost of petrol has triggered a significant increase in the cost of transportation across the country, further impacting the selling prices of food items especially in the southern part of the country.

The surge in the cost of food items has further eroded the purchasing power of average Nigerians, considering the importance of food in the scale of household expenses. Recall that Nigerians spend an average of 56 per cent of their household expenditure on food items. However, with skyrocketing costs of food, transportation, and other services, Nigerians have expressed their grievances even as they have said that there are no cheaper alternatives and when there are, their purchasing power has become so eroded that it remains unaffordable to them.

A food vendor, Iya Amala, spoken to by our correspondent at Oyingbo market, said that charcoal, kerosene are the alternatives to gas for her “but they are not even cheaper. Yet, when I use them, they dirty the post that I have to spend money and labour to clean. I end saving little or nothing from that,” she said.

Highlights of the report

The price of a 50kg bag of brown beans that used to sell for an average of N32, 625 last month, rose by 22.6 per cent to sell for N40, 000. Also, a 50kg bag of foreign rice, increased by 13.5 per cent to sell for an average of N47, 850 from the previous average of N42, 000 recorded last month. A big sized tuber of yam, which initially sold for an average of N3, 150 now sells for an average of N3, 700, representing an increase of 12.9 percent Similarly, the cost of a 25 litres gallon of local palm oil rose by 16.8 per cent to sell for an average of N27,750 from the previous average price of N23,750, while that of vegetable oil rose by 13.9 per cent to sell for an average of N35,875 from the previous average price of N31,500.

On the flip side, the price of a carton of full chicken dropped by 21.7 per cent to sell for an average of N22, 500, from an initial average of N28, 750. In the same vein, a 450g tin of Milo now sells for an average of N3, 030, indicating a 12.7 per cent fall in price compared to an initial average of N3, 480. Also, a big bag of pepper that was initially sold for an average of N27, 500, now sells for an average of N23, 750, indicating a decrease of 13.8 per cent. Notably, the price of some food items such as fish, wheat, and milk, amongst others, retained their initial prices.

Christmas shoppers condemn naira scar- city, ATMs dry up

In a similar development, shoppers have condemned the worsening naira scarcity, with many of them expressing frustration over their inability to make vital purchases for the Yuletide celebration. Sunday Telegraph’s findings revealed that banks were still rationing cash over-the- counter, while several Automated Teller Machines visited did not dispense cash. Our correspondents, who visited ATM galleries in Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Aba, Enugu and Edo, among others, observed that many of the machines had run out of cash. On Friday, many bank customers could not get access to cash OTC in many baking halls across the country.

This was despite assurances from the banking regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria, that more cash had been released for economic activities. Meanwhile, checks on Friday showed that many poultry sellers and local stores were insisting on cash as a means of payment for their goods. A roadside trader in Abule Egba, Lagos, who simply identified herself as Mama Sule, told one of our correspondents that “many customers who want to buy onions are say- ing they don’t have cash. I don’t have a bank account. So, I can’t accept transfers; sadly, it is affecting my business.” Also, another trader in Olowora, Lagos, said, “I am still insisting on cash for payment because I have experienced failed transactions before.

If you have cash, I will sell to you.” Also, a Point of Sale (PoS) operator in the Agege area of Lagos, who simply identified himself as James, said: “I cannot get enough cash for my business; my business is suffering. I am not making a profit, and I have no money to spend this Christmas. It is sad.” However, some sources in the banks, who would not want to be named, said the banks could only give out cash if they had. A top bank official of one of the commercial banks said, “We are still rationing cash to customers but if the cash supply increases, we will give out. We don’t even have enough for our ATMs. Maybe, if the CBN released more cash, we would have more.”

When our correspondent visited some ATMs in Abuja yesterday, none of them was dispensing cash to customers. The ATM galleries belonging to GTBank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC and UBA located along Airport Road did not dispense over the weekend, although security officers at the facilities said the cash had been with- drawn by some customers. In the Ojodu area of Lagos, one of our correspondents visited ATMs belonging to First Bank, EcoBank, Union Bank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and GTCO, on Ogunnusi Road. None of the ATMs had cash on Friday. Some bank customers, who were around the ATMs, expressed frustrations over their inability to get cash. When our correspondent visited a branch of Sterling Bank along Ikotun-Idimu Road Friday afternoon, customers were seen stranded as the bank’s ATM did not dispense cash.

One of the customers, who did not want her name mentioned, said: “We have been here for a long time now, and the ATM didn’t dispense. I am not the only one here. We are more than five. I wanted to collect some cash to enable me to transport myself to my house in Ayobo, but this is not dispensing. I don’t know what happened.” “I have also minimised my cash spending but I hope we don’t see a repeat of the scarcity issue we had early this year. The painful part is that I couldn’t get cash to shop for Christmas either. I need things for Christmas for my family.” Another Christmas shopper, who identified himself as Mr. Tunde Ogunde, condemned the cash scarcity, saying the situation had marred his preparation for Christmas. “I believe we should do something about the cash scarcity. It has become worse. Poultry sellers and many petty traders are insisting on cash, which is affecting Christmas shopping.”

PoS charges

The cash crunch made point-of-sale operators increase their service charge fee by at least, 100 percent. Findings showed that N200 was collected as a service charge for withdrawals of N5, 000, and below, N400 for N10, 000, N800 for N20, 000, N1, 300 for N30, 000 and so on. When our correspondent queried the reasons for the price hike, a PoS operator, simply identified as Kunle Idowu, said it was the option to keep his business afloat as he had to source for cash from traders and market sellers. He said: “On Thursday, I went to the bank so I could have enough cash for my customers during the weekend but to my surprise, the bank said they could only give me N10, 000 over the counter.

What do you want me to do? “I had to start begging traders and market women to help out. I have to keep the business afloat too. So, the CBN and government should ensure that there is sufficient cash.” A resident in Isheri, Lagos, Dupe Leke, said: “People now patronise the PoS operators, who charge 100 per cent of the previous charges on withdrawal. “For instance, at a PoS stand, N5, 000 now costs N200 against N100 in the months preceding the cash scarcity.” Many Nigerians have opted for bank transfers to make payments for goods due to the prolonged scarcity of naira.

Traders, who spoke to our correspondent, said they preferred cash payment to bank transfer due to the high bank transfer scams recorded earlier in the year. A trader, who sells food items, said: “Even though I accept bank transfers, I am afraid of the possible rise in the number of bank transfer scams that happened earlier in the year. So, I look at my customers well before I accept a transfer.” A Lagos resident, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said: “I mostly use electronic payment and it has been hassle-free, no hike in the charges.”

At the World Bank, Nigeria Development Update, December 2023 edition, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso, said that the prevailing cash scarcity was a result of the poor implementation of the naira redesign policy, which had resulted in hoarding by some Nigerians. The CBN boss, acknowledging the glaring defects in various CBN policies, announced a comprehensive review initiative. He said: “The apprehension surrounding the policy’s end date, well before the third quarter, triggered widespread hoarding. Many feared the old notes would lose legal tender status, prompting them to hold onto their cash.

“Unfortunately, the history of that lies with the naira redesign policy and coming to the end of the year. Way before the third quarter, there was a lot of apprehension with respect to where this was all going to end; and whether the old currency would no longer be good for legal tender and many started hoarding. “This is really what happened. Happily, the Supreme Court has decided that the currency will be valid post-end of the year.” Also, the CBN said the amount of cash in circulation currently stood at N3.4 trillion.

A statement by its acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi- Ali, said: “There is indeed an increase in currency in circulation. From N1 trillion in February 2023, we have seen a rise to over N3.4 trillion as of December 11, 2023. This demonstrates that enough cash is available but unfortunately, it’s not circulating due to apprehension among some individuals.”

Nigerians are suffering, NLC tells FG to address cash crunch

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to address the current cash crunch in the country to prevent hardship on the citizens. The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in a statement on Tuesday, said the union was deeply concerned about the recent cash crunch that had gripped the Nigerian economy, particularly as the nation approached the festive season. Ajaero noted that the economic challenge has far-reaching implications for Nigerians. “There is need for urgent steps to be tak- en to address this issue to prevent further hardships for the already suffering Nigerian populace,” he said.

He, however, alleged that the last cash crunch earlier in the year was orchestrated by the ill-conceived and ill-implemented currency redesign policy of the immediate past administration. The NLC President stated that the sorrow that botched exercise foisted on the citizens was not what Nigerians wished to witness again in one year. Ajaero added: “Nigerians are spending more time in the banks trying to source for cash not for monies that are not in their accounts but for their own money. “This is undermining the confidence of the public in the banks and may discourage the citizenry from participating actively in banking.

“It is shameful that Nigerians would have to spend a lot of money to gain access to their hard-earned income. “We are creating another avenue for economic renters such as the POS operators and their collaborators in the banks to fleece Nigerians.” The NLC President stressed that this was subjecting citizens again to spend their meager salaries buying money, automatically devaluing their income. He, therefore, said the NLC recognised the importance of a vibrant economy, and believed that it was in the interest of the nation to ensure that the citizens would enjoy the festive season without undue financial strain.

Ajaero said: “We call on the government to take immediate and decisive action to alleviate the cash crunch and mitigate its impact on the people. “Government should therefore explore measures to inject liquidity into the economy, ensuring that there is sufficient cash flow to meet the demands of businesses and individuals,” Ajaero said.