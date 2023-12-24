Tough Christmas: Naira scarcity, high transport, food costs persist

Specifically, food inflation (30.64 per cent) rose to its highest level since August 2005 while core inflation (21.84 per cent) surged to an almost 17-year high. The hike in the cost of petrol has triggered a significant increase in the cost of transportation across the country, further impacting the selling prices of food items especially in the southern part of the country. The surge in the cost of food items has further eroded the purchasing power of average Nigerians, considering the importance of food in the scale of household expenses. Recall that Nigerians spend an average of 56 per cent of their household expenditure on food items. However, with skyrocketing costs of food, transportation, and other services, Nigerians have expressed their grievances even as they have said that there are no cheaper alternatives and when there are, their purchasing power has become so eroded that it remains unaffordable to them. A food vendor, Iya Amala, spoken to by our correspondent at Oyingbo market, said that charcoal, kerosene are the alternatives to gas for her “but they are not even cheaper. Yet, when I use them, they dirty the post that I have to spend money and labour to clean. I end saving little or nothing from that,” she said. Highlights of the report The price of a 50kg bag of brown beans that used to sell for an average of N32, 625 last month, rose by 22.6 per cent to sell for N40, 000. Also, a 50kg bag of foreign rice, increased by 13.5 per cent to sell for an average of N47, 850 from the previous average of N42, 000 recorded last month. A big sized tuber of yam, which initially sold for an average of N3, 150 now sells for an average of N3, 700, representing an increase of 12.9 per cent Similarly, the cost of a 25 litres gallon of local palm oil rose by 16.8 per cent to sell for an average of N27,750 from the previous average price of N23,750, while that of vegetable oil rose by 13.9 per cent to sell for an average of N35,875 from the previous average price of N31,500.

On the flip side, the price of a carton of full chicken dropped by 21.7 per cent to sell for an average of N22, 500, from an initial average of N28, 750. In the same vein, a 450g tin of Milo now sells for an average of N3, 030, indicating a 12.7 per cent fall in price compared to an initial average of N3, 480. Also, a big bag of pepper that was initially sold for an average of N27, 500, now sells for an average of N23, 750, indicating a decrease of 13.8 per cent. Notably, the price of some food items such as fish, wheat, and milk, amongst others, retained their initial prices. Christmas shoppers condemn naira scarcity, ATMs dry up In a similar development, shoppers have condemned the worsening naira scarcity, with many of them expressing frustration over their inability to make vital purchases for the Yuletide celebration. Sunday Telegraph’s findings revealed that banks were still rationing cash over-thecounter, while several Automated Teller Machines visited did not dispense cash. Our correspondents, who visited ATM galleries in Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Aba, Enugu and Edo, among others, observed that many of the machines had run out of cash. On Friday, many bank customers could not get access to cash OTC in many baking halls across the country. This was despite assurances from the banking regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria, that more cash had been released for economic activities. Meanwhile, checks on Friday showed that many poultry sellers and local stores were insisting on cash as a means of payment for their goods. A roadside trader in Abule Egba, Lagos, who simply identified herself as Mama Sule, told one of our correspondents that “many customers who want to buy onions are saying they don’t have cash. I don’t have a bank account. So, I can’t accept transfers; sadly, it is affecting my business.” Also, another trader in Olowora, Lagos, said, “I am still insisting on cash for payment because I have experienced failed transactions before. If you have cash, I will sell to you.” Also, a Point of Sale (PoS) operator in the Agege area of Lagos, who simply identified himself as James, said: “I cannot get enough cash for my business; my business is suffering. I am not making a profit, and I have no money to spend this Christmas. It is sad.” However, some sources in the banks, who would not want to be named, said the banks could only give out cash if they had. A top bank official of one of the commercial banks said, “We are still rationing cash to customers but if the cash supply increases, we will give out. We don’t even have enough for our ATMs. Maybe, if the CBN released more cash, we would have more.” When our correspondent visited some ATMs in Abuja yesterday, none of them was dispensing cash to customers. The ATM galleries belonging to GTBank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC and UBA located along Airport Road did not dispense over the weekend, although security officers at the facilities said the cash had been withdrawn by some customers. In the Ojodu area of Lagos, one of our correspondents visited ATMs belonging to First Bank, EcoBank, Union Bank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and GTCO, on Ogunnusi Road. None of the ATMs had cash on Friday.

Some bank customers, who were around the ATMs, expressed frustrations over their inability to get cash. When our correspondent visited a branch of Sterling Bank along Ikotun-Idimu Road Friday afternoon, customers were seen stranded as the bank’s ATM did not dispense cash. One of the customers, who did not want her name mentioned, said: “We have been here for a long time now, and the ATM didn’t dispense. I am not the only one here. We are more than five. I wanted to collect some cash to enable me to transport myself to my house in Ayobo, but this is not dispensing. I don’t know what happened.” “I have also minimised my cash spending but I hope we don’t see a repeat of the scarcity issue we had early this year. The painful part is that I couldn’t get cash to shop for Christmas either. I need things for Christmas for my family.” Another Christmas shopper, who identified himself as Mr. Tunde Ogunde, condemned the cash scarcity, saying the situation had marred his preparation for Christmas. “I believe we should do something about the cash scarcity. It has become worse. Poultry sellers and many petty traders are insisting on cash, which is affecting Christmas shopping.”

PoS charges

The cash crunch made point-of-sale operators increase their service charge fee by at least, 100 per cent. Findings showed that N200 was collected as a service charge for withdrawals of N5, 000, and below, N400 for N10, 000, N800 for N20, 000, N1, 300 for N30, 000 and so on. When our correspondent queried the reasons for the price hike, a PoS operator, simply identified as Kunle Idowu, said it was the option to keep his business afloat as he had to source for cash from traders and market sellers. He said: “On Thursday, I went to the bank so I could have enough cash for my customers during the weekend but to my surprise, the bank said they could only give me N10, 000 over the counter. What do you want me to do? “I had to start begging traders and market women to help out. I have to keep the business afloat too. So, the CBN and government should ensure that there is sufficient cash.” A resident in Isheri, Lagos, Dupe Leke, said: “People now patronise the PoS operators, who charge 100 per cent of the previous charges on withdrawal. “For instance, at a PoS stand, N5, 000 now costs N200 against N100 in the months preceding the cash scarcity.” Many Nigerians have opted for bank transfers to make payments for goods due to the prolonged scarcity of naira. Traders, who spoke to our correspondent, said they preferred cash payment to bank transfer due to the high bank transfer scams recorded earlier in the year. A trader, who sells food items, said: “Even though I accept bank transfers, I am afraid of the possible rise in the number of bank transfer scams that happened earlier in the year. So, I look at my customers well before I accept a transfer.” A Lagos resident, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said: “I mostly use electronic payment and it has been hassle-free, no hike in the charges.” At the World Bank, Nigeria Development Update, December 2023 edition, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso, said that the prevailing cash scarcity was a result of the poor implementation of the naira redesign policy, which had resulted in hoarding by some Nigerians.

The CBN boss, acknowledging the glaring defects in various CBN policies, announced a comprehensive review initiative. He said: “The apprehension surrounding the policy’s end date, well before the third quarter, triggered widespread hoarding. Many feared the old notes would lose legal tender status, prompting them to hold onto their cash. “Unfortunately, the history of that lies with the naira redesign policy and coming to the end of the year. Way before the third quarter, there was a lot of apprehension with respect to where this was all going to end; and whether the old currency would no longer be good for legal tender and many started hoarding. “This is really what happened. Happily, the Supreme Court has decided that the currency will be valid post-end of the year.” Also, the CBN said the amount of cash in circulation currently stood at N3.4 trillion. A statement by its acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama SidiAli, said: “There is indeed an increase in currency in circulation. From N1 trillion in February 2023, we have seen a rise to over N3.4 trillion as of December 11, 2023. This demonstrates that enough cash is available but unfortunately, it’s not circulating due to apprehension among some individuals.” Nigerians are suffering, NLC tells FG to address cash crunch The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to address the current cash crunch in the country to prevent hardship on the citizens. The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in a statement on Tuesday, said the union was deeply concerned about the recent cash crunch that had gripped the Nigerian economy, particularly as the nation approached the festive season. Ajaero noted that the economic challenge has far-reaching implications for Nigerians. “There is need for urgent steps to be taken to address this issue to prevent further hardships for the already suffering Nigerian populace,” he said. He, however, alleged that the last cash crunch earlier in the year was orchestrated by the ill-conceived and ill-implemented currency redesign policy of the immediate past administration.

The NLC President stated that the sorrow that botched exercise foisted on the citizens was not what Nigerians wished to witness again in one year. Ajaero added: “Nigerians are spending more time in the banks trying to source for cash not for monies that are not in their accounts but for their own money. “This is undermining the confidence of the public in the banks and may discourage the citizenry from participating actively in banking. “It is shameful that Nigerians would have to spend a lot of money to gain access to their hard-earned income. “We are creating another avenue for economic renters such as the POS operators and their collaborators in the banks to fleece Nigerians.” The NLC President stressed that this was subjecting citizens again to spend their meager salaries buying money, automatically devaluing their income. He, therefore, said the NLC recognised the importance of a vibrant economy, and believed that it was in the interest of the nation to ensure that the citizens would enjoy the festive season without undue financial strain. Ajaero said: “We call on the government to take immediate and decisive action to alleviate the cash crunch and mitigate its impact on the people. “Government should therefore explore measures to inject liquidity into the economy, ensuring that there is sufficient cash flow to meet the demands of businesses and individuals,” Ajaero said.