Tough But Necessary Reforms Fuelling National Development –Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that the removal of fuel subsidy by Tinubu’s administration has unlocked vital resources now being directed towards Nigeria’s national development.

Speaking on the “Tinubu Administration Mid-Term Sensitisation Campaign” held in Minna, yesterday, the minister — represented by Dr Asabe Sule-Garba, Head of Federal Information Resource Centre, Minna — said the policy shift has enabled the government to channel funds into critical infrastructure, social services, and economic stabilisation programmes.

The minister said the reforms being implemented by the administration were aimed at creating a more stable, fair, and prosperous Nigeria.

“These reforms are built on the foundation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at creating a more stable, fair, and prosperous Nigeria. “These tough but necessary decisions have freed up national resources for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation,” he said.