Tottenham’s Lloris Rejects Lazio Move

It has been reported that Tottenham goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris has rejected the opportunity to join Lazio this summer.

Spurs were willing to let the Frenchman leave on a free transfer, with the goalkeeper’s time at the club now coming to an end.

But the French veteran has chosen not to join the Roman side despite the deal showing signs of big promise over the last few days.

Lloris wanted to have a meeting with Maurizio Sarri before joining the club but that never came, making the player feel unwanted and he ended up refusing the offer from the Biancocelesti.

As things stand, Lazio continues to look for a second-choice goalkeeper who can potentially act as the regular when needed.

Interest in Union Berlin’s Frederik Ronnow has now grown but there are two other names on the shortlist, Luigi Seppe and Dominik Livakovic, with the Croatian having been linked with a move to Fiorentina and Celtic.