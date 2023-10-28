Tottenham’s Hojbjerg Faces Huge Decision In January

During Monday night’s match against Fulham, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg showed everyone what a valuable player he is.

On his first Premier League start of the season, the Danish midfielder was characteristically feisty and helped Tottenham take the lead in the standings.

Since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival, he has been marginalised and Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are preferred.

Nevertheless, Hojbjerg seized the chance to shine while Bissouma was out of commission.

Before tonight’s game against Crystal Palace, we discuss the playmaker’s possibilities of consistently making his way back into the starting lineup and whether a January transfer is possible.

The 28-year-old Hojbjerg was highly influential in a dominant Tottenham performance against Fulham.

Only Cristian Romero completed more passes than the midfielder (76), while he ranked first for completed balls into the final third (21).

And a pass completion rate of 95% suggests Hojbjerg is more than capable of playing the kind of possession-based football Postecoglou has introduced.

The Spurs boss said: “I thought Pierre was good. He’s been good in every game he’s played for us.

“I’ve put him on in some difficult situations and he’s handled them really well. He’s very experienced and I thought he handled it well tonight.

“Our pressing was outstanding all game and I thought he was a big part of that. He made interceptions for both goals and it was important to have him in there.

“Bissouma has been very important for us and in such a crucial role but I thought he was excellent.”

It remains to be seen if Hojbjerg still has a future in North London.

The former star player for Bayern Munich was the focus of transfer rumours in the summer, with reports indicating that Fulham and Atletico Madrid were both interested.

Juventus is the most recent team reportedly linked to a deal for the Copenhagen native, who should have no shortage of admirers after making an impression for both Southampton and Spurs since joining the Premier League in 2016.

Hojbjerg clearly still has the backing of his team-mates, with James Maddison praising him after the Fulham victory.

He said: “[Hojbjerg] was absolutely outstanding tonight. It’s not easy to come into the team when you haven’t played very much, especially to replace Biss [Bissouma] who’s been brilliant.

“So big credit to him, he was like a rock in there today and obviously instrumental in my goal.”

Even though Hojbjerg deserves all the praise, it is unlikely that one outstanding game will be enough to permanently unseat Bissouma. However, the 71-cap international should have at least raised some questions in Postecoglou’s head.

The midfield enforcer may still have a key part in Tottenham’s lineup as they attempt to sustain their surprising title challenge.

Hojbjerg’s willingness to compete for his spot and his ability to handle spending a significant portion of the season on the bench will be key factors in determining how things turn out.