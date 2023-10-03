Tottenham Vs Liverpool: Officials Involved In ‘Significant’ VAR Error Dropped

The Premier League referees who made the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) mistake during the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have been removed from the weekend’s slate of league matches.

There won’t be any use of the video assistant referee, Darren England, who unintentionally reversed a goal for Liverpool against Tottenham, or his assistant, Dan Cook, who didn’t request that the on-field referee check the choice on the pitchside monitor.

Recall that on Saturday, September 30, Liverpool played Tottenham Hotspur with nine men and lost 2-1. However, one of the game’s most contentious incidents occurred when VAR England and his assistant Cook chose not to reverse the incorrect offside ruling against Luis Diaz.

England and Cook were relieved of their duties for the remainder of the weekend as a result of the mistake, which the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body that oversees Premier League referees, described as a “significant human error.”

READ ALSO:

Liverpool, the team that lost, criticised PGMOL’s handling of the controversial incident, calling its justification “unacceptable” and asserting that “sporting integrity has been undermined.”

The club formally asked for access to the match officials’ audio recordings on Monday so that it could better understand how the communication breakdown that resulted in the blunder occurred.

The game’s on-field referee, Simon Hooper, was downgraded to a VAR official while the VAR officials were requested to resign. In the match between Bournemouth and Everton, he will be in control of the VAR.

Michael Oliver, the fourth official of the contentious Tottenham Hotspur victory over Liverpool, will also be working as a VAR official in the match between Luton Town and Tottenham Hotspur the following weekend. He will oversee both the following game and the Sunday Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City.