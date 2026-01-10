Tottenham Hotspur welcome Aston Villa to North London in an intriguing Premier League clash scheduled to kick off at 18:45 Central European Time.

While Spurs will be hoping home advantage can spark a turnaround in fortunes, Aston Villa arrive with momentum firmly on their side and confidence drawn from recent dominance in this fixture.

Tottenham come into this match amid a difficult run of domestic form. Over their last six Premier League outings, Spurs have managed just one victory — a narrow away win against Crystal Palace.

That solitary success has been overshadowed by two draws, against Brentford and Sunderland, and three defeats, including losses to Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

Their most recent league appearance ended in a frustrating 3–2 defeat away to Bournemouth, underlining their defensive vulnerabilities.

As a result, Tottenham currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the European qualification places.

The inconsistency has placed pressure on the squad, particularly as expectations remain high following recent seasons in the top half of the table.

There has, however, been a brighter note in Europe. Tottenham’s Champions League campaign has been relatively steady, with the club sitting 11th after six group-stage matches and still in contention to reach the knockout rounds.

That form suggests the quality remains within the squad, even if it has not translated consistently into league results. Historically, Aston Villa have posed problems for Spurs, especially in London.

Tottenham have won just one of the last four home meetings, losing the other three. These encounters have also tended to produce goals, with six of the last seven matches at Tottenham’s ground featuring over 2.5 goals, and both teams scoring in six of those fixtures.

Notably, Villa also knocked Spurs out of last season’s FA Cup at the 1/16-final stage. Aston Villa arrive in North London in excellent form and firmly entrenched in the Premier League’s top four battle.

Despite being held to a goalless draw away at Crystal Palace in their most recent match, Villa’s overall consistency has been impressive.

Over their last 14 games in all competitions, they have recorded just one draw and one defeat — the latter coming against Arsenal — while winning the remaining fixtures.

That run has lifted Villa to third place in the Premier League standings on 43 points, level with Manchester City.

Although Arsenal remain five points clear with a game in hand, Villa’s position underlines their status as genuine con- tenders for Champions League qualification.

Goals have been a hallmark of Villa’s recent matches. In eight of their last nine games, the total goals have exceeded 2.5, with both teams scoring in all eight of those high-scoring contests.

This attacking potency has made them one of the most entertaining sides in the league