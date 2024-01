Tottenha have completed the loan signing of German forward, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Werner, 27, returns to the Premier League after spending two seasons with Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, scoring 10 goals in 56 top-flight appearances.

Having failed to earn a regular starting spot with Leipzig this season, he will hope to nail down a place in Germany’s squad for Euro 2024 with a run of games at Spurs.

More Details later…