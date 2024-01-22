Tottenham Rejects £20m For Emerson Royal

Tottenham have rejected a second bid of £ 20 million for defender Emerson Royal from Al-Nassr.
According to the report, the Saudi Pro League side, who have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, are keen on the Brazilian full-back.
Royal, 25, has played a bit-part role for Spurs this season but manager Ange Postecoglou wants to keep him around as defensive cover.
The North Londoners have been ravaged by injuries this term, with Royal a right-back by trade filling in at centre-back on more than one occasion.
He has made 18 appearances this season but Spurs could be tempted to sell if a third Saudi bid comes in.