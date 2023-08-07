Tottenham Reject Bayern Latest Offer For Kane

Bayern have emerged as favourites to sign Kane and have had two bids rejected heading into the final month of the window.

The Bavarians launched a third offer worth more than €100 million including add-ons over the weekend but Spurs have once again turned down their German counterparts.

Tottenham are working towards tying Kane down to a new deal but while the 30-year-old is open to staying at the club this summer, it is unlikely he extends his stay in north London, and is reportedly open to joining Bayern as a free agent next year.

However, Tottenham are currently holding firm in their stance of not wanting to part ways with their skipper despite him having already entered the final year of his contract.

Bayern have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt talisman Randal Kolo Muani, who has agreed personal terms with PSG.

Kane is thought to want his future resolved before the start of the new Premier League season and Bayern will need to act fast if they are to launch another offer.