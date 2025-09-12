Tottenham Prepare N40 Bn January Bid For Lookman

Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, may be on the verge of a return to the Premier League, as one of the clubs interested in him during the summer are looking to make another attempt. Reports suggest that Tottenham is planning to pursue Lookman in the January transfer window after failing to secure his services in the summer.

As Pulse Sports reported, Tottenham Hotspur were desperate to sign a winger before the transfer window closed, and identified Atalanta’s Lookman as their ideal candidate. The former Leipzig man became of interest after Eberechi Eze got hijacked by Arsenal, and the difficulties involved in signing their top target Savinho from Manchester City.

However, they failed to complete the move, with Bayern Munich coming the closest, submitting a loan offer which Atalanta summarily rejected. According to Sports Boom, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is a big fan of the Nigerian and was the initial driving force for the summer pursuit.

The former Brentford coach still desires Lookman, and the Europa League champions are believed to be readying a move for January. Per the report, Lookman will be available for £20 million, a few Spurs would have no qualms matching.