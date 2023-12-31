Tottenham Plot £40m Gallagher Deal

Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea are in talks over a £40 million deal for Conor Gallagher.

The academy graduate has captained the Blues this season and Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan.

But transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims the London rivals are in advanced talks as reports of a January exit refuse to die down.

Gallagher, 23, has featured in all but one of Chelsea’s Premier League games this season and plays an important role in midfield.

But modest returns in terms of goal contributions have reportedly led to long-standing doubts about his ability to produce at the highest level among Stamford Bridge chiefs.

Chelsea have invested heavily in midfield with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo both arriving in £100million-plus deals.

Pochettino is under pressure to deliver with an expensively assembled squad sitting 10th in the Premier League after a dire start to the season.

But he has insisted that he is not desperate to dive into the market this winter despite needing to fix issues at both ends of the field.