Tottenham Owner Tells Daniel Levy To Sell Kane If He Rejects New Contact

Tottenham owner, Joe Lewis has reportedly told Chairman Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane this summer if the player rejects a new contract.

The 29-year-old whose contract will expire in June 2024, wants to join Bayern Munich in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Bavarians have had two bids turned down for the striker by Spurs, but they are said to be preparing to make their third offer. Daniel Levy has maintained the England ace is not for sale this summer unless a club comes up with an offer in excess of £100 million. Bayern are unlikely to meet this valuation considering Kane only has a year left on his current contract.

Tottenham can choose to keep the 29-year-old in North London for the 2023-24 season, but they face the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

The club owner Joe Lewis certainly doesn’t want that to happen as he has told Levy to sell the player if he refuses to sign a new deal.

The North Londoners are ready to give the striker a lucrative new contract that will make him the joint-highest-paid player in the premier league.

But he reportedly doesn’t want to accept their proposal as he is keen to take a new challenge elsewhere.