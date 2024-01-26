Tottenham, Man City Trade Blows in FA Cup

Tottenham will be keen to end their 16-year wait for a trophy this term, but will have to overcome reigning FA Cup champions Manchester City if they are to do so. That will be no easy task, with the Citizens on a six-match winning run, but Spurs have been City’s bogey team in recent years and have actually won five of the last nine meetings between the pair.

Tottenham are on a run of four consecutive home wins and held Pep Guardiola’s side to a 3-3 draw earlier in the season, but you cannot rule out the treble winners and backing both teams to score may be a safer avenue to explore.

That bet has landed in 11 of Spurs’ last 13 matches, City’s last four away games and in three of the last four meetings between the sides – suggesting two of the most exciting teams in England should both get on the scoresheet in north London on Friday night. With Ange Postecoglou in one dugout and Guardiola in the other, goals should always be expected.