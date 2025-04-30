Tottenham Looking To Salvage Season

Share

Tottenham have endured a miserable season in the Premier League but Europa League glory is a very real possibility. Spurs face surprise package Bodo/Glimt in the last four and are clear favourites to reach the final.

Although even winning the trophy may not be enough to keep Ange Postecoglou in the job.

Glimt, the first Norwegian team to reach the semi-final of a European competition, stunned Lazio in the previous round but Spurs’ greater quality should see them avoid an upset – even if the north Londoners are in dreadful form.

Tottenham are the heavy favourites to win the game so the best approach here could be backing a home win with goals at both ends. Spurs have saved their best performances for this competition, initially that may have been by chance but since the league phase ended they have clearly been prioritising Europe.

They managed to see off a very good Eintracht Frankfurt outfit in the last round, which suggests they can cope with Glimt and make home advantage count on Thursday.

Glimt have lost all three of their away games since the knockout stages began and Spurs are unbeaten at home in the Europa League this season, so a home win looks the most likely result but Glimt can at least give themselves a glimmer of hope going into the return leg in Norway by getting on the scoresheet.

