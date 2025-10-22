Tottenham Look To Bounce Back In Monaco Showdown

Thomas Frank’s excellent start at Tottenham saw his new side win four of their opening six matches but that honeymoon period has quickly fizzled out, with their only victories in six coming against Leeds and League One Doncaster.

Spurs’ sticky run continued on Sunday when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Aston Villa and while they will be keen to bounce back, a 2-2 draw at Bodo/Glimt in their last Champions League match suggests Wednesday’s trip to Monaco may prove to be a tough test.

The Monegasques failed to make a winning start under new boss Sebastien Pocognoli, drawing 1-1 with Angers on Saturday, but the Belgian massively overachieved with his former club Union SaintGilloise and improvement can be expected sooner rather than later.

Pocognoli has a talented group of players to work with, as shown by their 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the start of the month, and, at the very least, they will play their part in a thriller at Stade Louis II.