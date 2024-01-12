Tottenham Land £26m Dragusin Despite Late Bayern Attempt

Tottenham have seen off last-ditch interest from Bayern Munich to land centre-back Radu Dragusin from Genoa on a deal until 2030.

The German club attempted to hijack the deal for the Romania international and his agent Florin Manea admitted “we can’t believe” he has rejected the Bundesliga champions.

But Dragusin, 21, is heading for North London and will be in contention to face Manchester United on Sunday with Ben Davies injured, Eric Dier joining Bayern on loan and Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven only just returning from injury.

Full-back Djed Spence has gone the other way, signing for the Serie A side on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy after his temporary spell with Leeds was cut short.

Speaking to his new club’s website, Dragusin said: “I can say that I decided to join Spurs since I heard the interest of this club. I thought about it, I put every aspect in play and I think this is the best step for my career.

“I also know the club has an incredible fanbase, they have incredible staff and players, so I was looking forward to joining.

“I can say the decision was inside of my heart, already done. It’s incredible.

“I didn’t imagine all of this and I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone and starting on the pitch.”

Dragusin spent last season on loan at Genoa, winning promotion to Serie A before signing permanently from Juventus.

In a statement on Instagram he wrote: “It is difficult to forget the steps we have taken together, from the dream of promotion to these months in Serie A.

“I will not forget them, in fact I will carry them close to my heart. Forever.”