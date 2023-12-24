Tottenham are believed to be interested in Radu Dragusin, a centre back for Genoa.

Spurs are eager to increase their search for defensive reinforcements, while Micky van de Ven is still sidelined due to injury, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Tottenham scouts watched the 21-year-old Dragusin play against his old team, Juventus, last week. Dragusin assisted Genoa in getting back to Serie A last season.

The Romanian international joined Juve in 2018 when former Spurs chief Fabio Paratici was at the club and he is said to still be admired in North London.

Dragusin joined Genoa permanently last summer after previous loan spells with Sampdoria and Salernitana.

He is expected to cost £26million if he makes the move to the Premier League in the upcoming January transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have also been linked with Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is entering the final six months of his contract at Craven Cottage.

The 26-year-old is yet to agree a new deal and the Whites are considering offloading him next month to avoid losing him for free next summer.