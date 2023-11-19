Tottenham Interested In Barcelona’s Raphinha

Tottenham are keen on signing Barcelona winger Raphinha after dropping their interest in Ivan Toney.
According to internal sources Barca have placed a £61million price tag on the Brazilian winger, who joined from Leeds in the summer of 2022.
The La Liga giants are willing to part ways with the 26-year-old, which could pave the way for a return to the Premier League.
Arsenal and Newcastle have been linked with Raphinha in the past but were put off by the Blaugrana’s previous demands of upwards of £87m.
With the Catalan club now seemingly more flexible, it remains to be seen whether they would rival Spurs for the signature of the winger.