Tottenham Interested In Barcelona’s Raphinha

Tottenham are keen on signing Barcelona winger Raphinha after dropping their interest in Ivan Toney.

According to internal sources Barca have placed a £61million price tag on the Brazilian winger, who joined from Leeds in the summer of 2022.

The La Liga giants are willing to part ways with the 26-year-old, which could pave the way for a return to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Newcastle have been linked with Raphinha in the past but were put off by the Blaugrana’s previous demands of upwards of £87m.

With the Catalan club now seemingly more flexible, it remains to be seen whether they would rival Spurs for the signature of the winger.