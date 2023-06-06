Tottenham Eyeing Man United Captain, Harry Maguire

Tottenham are planning their revamp after a turbulent season and looking to sign a big name during this transfer window.
Barring the last-minute change, the club are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire.
New boss Ange Postecoglou whose arrival was confirmed on Tuesday is reportedly interested in a move for the defender who has fallen out of favour in Manchester United.
Maguire only made 16 Premier League appearances last season, and his Old Trafford future is deemed uncertain.
Spurs have subsequently checked in on his current situation ahead of a possible summer move south.
Signing the Three Lions star would be seen as one of a handful of signings for Tottenham as they look to “accelerate a recruitment drive” after confirming Postecoglou.
The club is also considering a move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi as the Australian looks to improve his squad’s back line.