Tottenham Eye Historic Win As Man City Come Calling

A slice of English football history is on the line for Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening, when Ange Postecoglou’s men host Premier League champions Manchester City in the pick of the midweek fixtures.

Having already slain the Citizens twice while defeating Manchester United three times in 2024-25, Spurs could become the first team to ever beat both Manchester giants on three occasions in a single campaign.

Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap bullying the Tottenham defence early doors was not a sign of things to come at Portman Road on Saturday, where Tottenham successfully avenged their shock home defeat to the Tractor Boys earlier in the season with a 4-1 pummelling of the newly-promoted side.

Back in a Premier League starting lineup for the first time in a month, Brennan Johnson was at the double thanks to pair of assists from Son Heung-min, before rejuvenated right back Djed Spence and the influential Dejan Kulusevski also got in on the act.

Omari Hutchinson’s slick first-time strike had briefly given Postecoglou’s men something to think about, but the Lilywhites quickly rediscovered their groove as they marched to consecutive Premier League win number three, one that has cemented their 12th-placed ranking in the table.

Such a mediocre standing is still unacceptable for a club of Spurs’ stature, as Postecoglou himself has been upfront about, but the North London giants have unsurprisingly quashed any fleeting talk of a relegation dogfight since recovering a plethora of fundamental players from injury.

Wednesday’s hosts are now going in search of four straight Premier League successes for the first time since October 2023, when Postecoglou was working his magic and then some in the English capital, and after conceding in 10 consecutive home games between October 30 and January 4, Tottenham have now kept a clean sheet in three of their last four.

Scoring in a sensational 18 straight matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium also stands the Lilywhites in good stead, but Man City’s own 16-game scoring streak home and away in all competitions ceased to exist by the close of play on Sunday evening.

