Tottenham, Everton Still Negotiating Clause In Alli Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are still negotiating a clause involved in the Dele Alli January transfer.

It’s sad how far Alli’s career has fallen. Injuries and fitness concerns have hampered his progress this year and is yet to make a competitive appearance in 2023/24.

The 27-year-old playmaker joined Everton on a free transfer in January 2022. The Toffees also agreed to pay Spurs a £10m fee once the English midfielder passed 20 appearances. He has appeared just 13 times so far.

The former Tottenham star spent last season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas but failed to make an impact there, before returning to England this summer.

It has now been revealed that the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement on new terms for the transfer of Dele Alli.

With the 27-year-old close to returning to action, the situation needs to be resolved soon.

Tottenham Hotspur had offered Everton at the beginning of this month the chance to pay less than the previously agreed £10m for Dele Alli, but the Merseyside club have turned this proposition down.

Tottenham suggested Everton pay £8m instead of the previously suggested £10m.

How Tottenham let Dele Alli leave for Everton on a free transfer is something that is beyond me.

Yes, his career was on the downward spiral but we definitely could have made some money out of this deal.

I don’t think Everton will play him until we reduce the fee inserted in his contract.

This represents a very bad piece of business by us but we have no choice but to give in to the Toffees’ demands here. For Alli’s sake, let’s hope he can start playing regularly again.