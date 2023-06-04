New Telegraph

June 4, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Tottenham Close To Appointing Ange Postecoglou As New Manager

Tottenham are close to appointing Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

The former Australian national team boss has in recent weeks, been earmarked as the likely successor to Antonio Conte, and it now appears that will be the case.

A deal for the 57-year-old is now expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Following Celtic’s Scottish Cup final victory over Inverness CT, Postecoglou declined to commit his future to the Glasgow giants.

He said: “I anticipate enjoying this moment for the next 24-48 hours, as long as I can, before someone drags me away and takes my attention away from enjoying something hard-earned.”

Postecoglou has enjoyed great success in his two years at Celtic Park, reclaiming the Scottish league title last season before completing a domestic treble this time around.

He has also struck up a deep bond with the Celtic faithful and will leave a massive gap to fill at the club.

In taking on the Spurs job, Postecoglou would become the fourth permanent manager employed by Daniel Levy since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in late-2018.

