Tottenham Captain Confirms Departure After 10 Years

Son Heung-min, the long-serving captain of Tottenham Hotspur, has announced his departure from the club in 2025 summer after an illustrious 10-year spell in north London.

The 33-year-old South Korean international revealed the emotional decision during a press conference in Seoul, where Spurs are currently on a pre-season tour.

“Before we start the press conference I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer,” Son said. “Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision.”

READ ALSO:

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and quickly became a fan favourite. Over the years, he has made over 450 appearances and scored 173 goals, becoming one of the most prolific players in the club’s history.

In May, Son added a Europa League title to his resume, but the 2024/25 season proved challenging, as he struggled with a series of leg injuries and was unable to consistently replicate his usual high standards.

Though Son did not disclose his next destination, reports have linked him with a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, a switch that could mirror the recent trends of elite European players seeking new challenges overseas.

Reflecting on his time at Spurs, Son was visibly emotional.

“It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. Such amazing memories.

“I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change, 10 years is a long time. I came to north London as a kid, 23 years old, such a young age. I leave this club as a grown man, a very proud man,” he said.

He was joined at the press event by new Spurs manager Thomas Frank, who took over earlier this summer following Ange Postecoglou’s departure.

Son’s legacy at Tottenham is secure, as not just a goal-scorer but also a symbol of loyalty, leadership, and professionalism.